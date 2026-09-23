Jamie Foxx, 58, Says He 'Still Got It' as He Prepares to Become a Dad Again With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31: 'Back in the Drop-Off Line'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Jamie Foxx may be approaching 60, but becoming a father again isn't slowing him down.
"I got a baby on the way … still got it!" Foxx, 58, said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, September 22.
Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp's Pregnancy Was Confirmed in May
As OK! previously reported, Foxx's girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp was confirmed to be pregnant in May.
Sources at the time said the 31-year-old was "already several months along," though the due date was unknown.
The baby marks the actor's first child with Huckstepp. Foxx is already a father to his daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 18, from previous relationships.
Jamie Foxx Embraced Joining the 'Drop-Off Line' Once Again
During the late-night show appearance, Foxx joked about joining the "drop-off line" once again, adding, "I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58 … you know what I’m saying?"
Foxx also recalled a conversation with Al Pacino, when the Scarface actor told him he was welcoming a son with then-partner Noor Alfallah in June 2023 at 83 years old.
"So if I was ever on the fence, I wasn’t on the fence when I talked to him. I was like, 'Al, what’s up?' [He said] 'Ah, Jamie, good to see ya. I was worried about ya, Jamie,'" Foxx recounted, referring to his 2023 medical scare.
- Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Pregnant With Their First Child After Actor's Near-Fatal Health Scare
- Sheinelle Jones Shades Jamie Foxx, 58, After Learning His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Younger Than His 32-Year-Old Daughter: 'That's of Note'
- Surprise! Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Baby With New Girlfriend, 29
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Jamie Foxx Opened Up About Welcoming a Child at 58
After Pacino, 86, revealed his baby news, Foxx said he immediately asked him about his age.
"He said, '84.' I said, 'Man, you're gonna be 84 years old back in the drop-off line,'" to which Pacino responded, "84 years old, back in the drop-off line, every time I get out, they pull me back in."
Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Foxx if he ever tried to calculate how old his child would be once he reached a certain age.
"I even tell my girl, I said, 'Look, just hang in there for 12 years.' If I'm 58, 12 years I'll be 70 … you’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding," he joked in response.
Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Relationship
Fox and Huckstepp were first romantically linked in August 2023 when they were spotted dining with a large group at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
The pair are known to keep their romance private and reportedly called it quits in January 2025. Huckstepp and Foxx's split seemingly didn't last long, as they were seen together a few months later in April 2025.