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Jamie Foxx, 58, Says He 'Still Got It' as He Prepares to Become a Dad Again With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31: 'Back in the Drop-Off Line'

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Source: MEGA; Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Jamie Foxx is embracing joining the drop-off line again as he opened up about becoming a father again at 58.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

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Jamie Foxx may be approaching 60, but becoming a father again isn't slowing him down.

"I got a baby on the way … still got it!" Foxx, 58, said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, September 22.

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Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp's Pregnancy Was Confirmed in May

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Photo of Jamie Foxx is already a father to his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Jamie Foxx is already a father to his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise.

As OK! previously reported, Foxx's girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp was confirmed to be pregnant in May.

Sources at the time said the 31-year-old was "already several months along," though the due date was unknown.

The baby marks the actor's first child with Huckstepp. Foxx is already a father to his daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 18, from previous relationships.

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Jamie Foxx Embraced Joining the 'Drop-Off Line' Once Again

Photo of Jamie Foxx said he 'wasn't on the fence' about becoming a father, but did acknowledge his age.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Jamie Foxx said he 'wasn't on the fence' about becoming a father again, but did acknowledge his age.

During the late-night show appearance, Foxx joked about joining the "drop-off line" once again, adding, "I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58 … you know what I’m saying?"

Foxx also recalled a conversation with Al Pacino, when the Scarface actor told him he was welcoming a son with then-partner Noor Alfallah in June 2023 at 83 years old.

"So if I was ever on the fence, I wasn’t on the fence when I talked to him. I was like, 'Al, what’s up?' [He said] 'Ah, Jamie, good to see ya. I was worried about ya, Jamie,'" Foxx recounted, referring to his 2023 medical scare.

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Jamie Foxx Opened Up About Welcoming a Child at 58

Photo of Jamie Foxx confessed that a conversation with Al Pacino helped ease his fears about becoming a father again later in life.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx confessed that a conversation with Al Pacino helped ease his fears about becoming a father again later in life.

After Pacino, 86, revealed his baby news, Foxx said he immediately asked him about his age.

"He said, '84.' I said, 'Man, you're gonna be 84 years old back in the drop-off line,'" to which Pacino responded, "84 years old, back in the drop-off line, every time I get out, they pull me back in."

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Foxx if he ever tried to calculate how old his child would be once he reached a certain age.

"I even tell my girl, I said, 'Look, just hang in there for 12 years.' If I'm 58, 12 years I'll be 70 … you’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding," he joked in response.

Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Relationship

Photo of Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were first seen publicly in August 2023.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were first seen publicly in August 2023.

Fox and Huckstepp were first romantically linked in August 2023 when they were spotted dining with a large group at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

The pair are known to keep their romance private and reportedly called it quits in January 2025. Huckstepp and Foxx's split seemingly didn't last long, as they were seen together a few months later in April 2025.

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