Jamie Foxx, 58, Says He 'Still Got It' as He Prepares to Become a Dad Again With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31: 'Back in the Drop-Off Line'

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Jamie Foxx may be approaching 60, but becoming a father again isn't slowing him down. "I got a baby on the way … still got it!" Foxx, 58, said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, September 22.

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Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp's Pregnancy Was Confirmed in May

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jamie Foxx is already a father to his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise.

As OK! previously reported, Foxx's girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp was confirmed to be pregnant in May. Sources at the time said the 31-year-old was "already several months along," though the due date was unknown. The baby marks the actor's first child with Huckstepp. Foxx is already a father to his daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 18, from previous relationships.

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Jamie Foxx Embraced Joining the 'Drop-Off Line' Once Again

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jamie Foxx said he 'wasn't on the fence' about becoming a father again, but did acknowledge his age.

During the late-night show appearance, Foxx joked about joining the "drop-off line" once again, adding, "I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58 … you know what I’m saying?" Foxx also recalled a conversation with Al Pacino, when the Scarface actor told him he was welcoming a son with then-partner Noor Alfallah in June 2023 at 83 years old. "So if I was ever on the fence, I wasn’t on the fence when I talked to him. I was like, 'Al, what’s up?' [He said] 'Ah, Jamie, good to see ya. I was worried about ya, Jamie,'" Foxx recounted, referring to his 2023 medical scare.

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Jamie Foxx Opened Up About Welcoming a Child at 58

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx confessed that a conversation with Al Pacino helped ease his fears about becoming a father again later in life.

After Pacino, 86, revealed his baby news, Foxx said he immediately asked him about his age. "He said, '84.' I said, 'Man, you're gonna be 84 years old back in the drop-off line,'" to which Pacino responded, "84 years old, back in the drop-off line, every time I get out, they pull me back in." Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Foxx if he ever tried to calculate how old his child would be once he reached a certain age. "I even tell my girl, I said, 'Look, just hang in there for 12 years.' If I'm 58, 12 years I'll be 70 … you’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding," he joked in response.

Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Relationship

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were first seen publicly in August 2023.