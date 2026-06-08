Who Is Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend? 5 Things to Know About Alyce Huckstepp

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Alyce Huckstepp Is From Australia

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx is dating Alyce Huckstepp.

Jamie Foxx's girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, hails from Down Under. While the In Living Color star's partner has largely maintained a low profile, The Sun reported she previously worked as a fitness model and briefly operated her own goods and services business.

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Alyce Huckstepp and Jamie Foxx Were First Seen Together in 2022

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx shares daughter Corinne with U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline.

Years after he sparked dating rumors with singer Sela Vave, Foxx was spotted with Huckstepp at LIV Nightclub Miami in March 2022. The pair continued making public appearances together in the months thereafter, including in Cannes in May 2022 and during a dinner date at Nobu Malibu in August 2023. They were also photographed vacationing in Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico. "[Huckstepp] couldn't be nicer or more perfect for him," a source told People in April 2024. "[She] is a sweetie, a great girl."

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Alyce Huckstepp Has Supported Jamie Foxx Away From the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis welcomed their daughter, Anelise, on October 3, 2008.

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Despite keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Huckstepp supported Foxx at the Atlanta taping of his Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, in October 2024. She previously attended the premiere of his Netflix film Day Shift in August 2022 and was also present on set when actor filmed a BetMGM commercial in July 2023. "They seemed cozy," Kristen Radford Thom, an actor who was present on the set of the ad, told People. "[Foxx] had people around but they weren't surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors."

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Alyce Huckstepp and Jamie Foxx Briefly Split in 2025

Source: MEGA Alyce Huckstepp keeps her life out of the spotlight.

In January 2025, sources confirmed Foxx and Huckstepp had split after more than a year of dating. They were spotted together again in Malibu four months later. The circumstances surrounding the breakup remained unclear until the news of the pregnancy surfaced. "When Alyce first came into his life and they started dating, Jamie was still recovering from the stroke," a source told People. "He really enjoyed dating her and thought she was special, but it was also a difficult time for him personally." The insider added, "He was trying to get his life and his career back at the same time. It wasn't that he didn't care about her. It was more that he was trying to get back to normal while also figuring out how to balance a serious relationship again." According to the source, Huckstepp and Foxx were "in a much better place" when "they found their way back to each other." "He feels more like himself again now. He's genuinely very happy about becoming a dad again," they continued.

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Alyce Huckstepp and Jamie Foxx Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx is already a father to daughters Anelise and Corinne.