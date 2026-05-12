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Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Pregnant With Their First Child After Actor's Near-Fatal Health Scare

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Jamie Foxx is currently a dad to two daughters.

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May 12 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

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Jamie Foxx's family is expanding!

According to a report, the actor's girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, is pregnant with their first child together. A source told a news outlet Huckstepp is "several months along," though an exact due date hasn't been revealed.

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Photo of Jamie Foxx's girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, is pregnant with their first child together.
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx's girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, is pregnant with their first child together.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2022 but split in January 2025 before eventually getting back together. They've kept their romance out of the spotlight throughout their on-on relationship.

The Oscar winner, 58, is already a dad to his Kristin Grannis' daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, and shares Corinne Foxx, 32, with Connie Kline.

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jamie foxx girlfriend alyce huckstepp pregnant
Source: mega

The happy news comes around three years after he was hospitalized for a stroke and brain bleed.

Foxx detailed his health scare in his 2024 Netflix special, What Happened Was..., revealing it all started when he began having a "bad headache" in April 2023.

"I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do," he quipped.

However, before he could take the medication, he fell unconscious.

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