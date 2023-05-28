Jamie Foxx Is 'Taking His Health Scare Seriously,' Says Source: 'This Was a Wake-Up Call'

Jamie Foxx is on the mend! An inside source recently revealed details about the the Hollywood star as he recovers after being hospitalized in April for a "medical complication."

While specifics on the actor's current condition are undisclosed, the source shared, "His family have wanted him to recover in peace. He needed some time to get better, and they wanted to keep things private until he was completely out of the woods."

"That's why there's been so much secrecy," they explained.