Jamie Foxx Is 'Taking His Health Scare Seriously,' Says Source: 'This Was a Wake-Up Call'
Jamie Foxx is on the mend! An inside source recently revealed details about the the Hollywood star as he recovers after being hospitalized in April for a "medical complication."
While specifics on the actor's current condition are undisclosed, the source shared, "His family have wanted him to recover in peace. He needed some time to get better, and they wanted to keep things private until he was completely out of the woods."
"That's why there's been so much secrecy," they explained.
While the Django Unchained alum is not fully recovered, the insider said, "He's supposedly playing pickleball already," referring to daughter Corrine Foxx's recent social media update about her ailing father.
"Jamie is surprising everyone, especially his doctors, with how much he's progressed," they added,
"Jamie's taking his health scare seriously. This was a wake-up call. He may slow down a bit, but he’ll never stop working. Jamie loves the hustle," the source continued, referencing the new Fox music trivia show that he and Corrine with host called We Are Family. The network announced the upcoming project on May 15 that will air in 2024.
"Jamie has only wanted her to speak for him. That's who he trusts the most," the insider explained of Corrine, before pointing out that the singer has a "long road ahead of him," but that "everyone is being very optimistic — including Jamie."
As OK! previously reported, the Baby Driver actor's oldest daughter has shared updates about his heath throughout the scare via Instagram.
On May 12, the 29-year-old shared a message along with an snap of an article that claimed her and her family are "preparing for the worst" in regards to her dad's condition. In her message, Corrine quickly debunked the media's alleged news.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" she penned.
"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added, referring the then-secret We Are Family series.
A month prior, on April 12, she shared her initial statement about Jamie's health issues.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote at the time.
