Jamie Foxx's Dinner Brawl Caused by 'Jacka--' Crew Members Pointing Lewd Image at His Table

Jamie Foxx's birthday altercation all began because Jacka-- crew members pointed a laser projecting an image of a p----- at his table, according to a news outlet.

The actor, who was spotted celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 13 — was angered when someone in the VIP area pointed the lewd image at his table. As a result, the star thought the ordeal was "disturbing" since his daughters, Corinne, 30, and Anelise, 16, were with him.