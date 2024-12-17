or
Jamie Foxx's Dinner Brawl Caused by 'Jacka--' Crew Members Pointing Lewd Image at His Table

Jamie Foxx got into an altercation with some crew members while dining at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx's birthday altercation all began because Jacka-- crew members pointed a laser projecting an image of a p----- at his table, according to a news outlet.

The actor, who was spotted celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 13 — was angered when someone in the VIP area pointed the lewd image at his table. As a result, the star thought the ordeal was "disturbing" since his daughters, Corinne, 30, and Anelise, 16, were with him.

Jamie Foxx was hit in the mouth while at his birthday dinner on December 13.

Later on, a fight broke out when Foxx and his friends confronted the table, which resulted in one of the crew members throwing a drinking glass at Foxx, leading to him bleeding.

“It’s my birthday, what is wrong with you?” he apparently said before leaving the hotspot to get stitches.

The star dined at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif.

TMZ reported that Dickhouse Productions, which is owned and operated by Jacka-- creators Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, rented out the upstairs section while Foxx was also there.

“Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night," attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Dickhouse Productions, told the outlet in a statement about the ordeal.

Jamie Foxx recently spoke about having a stroke in his Netflix special.

As OK! previously reported, Foxx made headlines when it was revealed there was a brawl at the restaurant. “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the “Blame It” singer said in a statement

“He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands," they added.

Jamie Foxx detailed the night in an Instagram post.

The next day, Foxx took to Instagram to share more details about the night.

“The devil is a lie,” he wrote.

“Can’t win here … thank you to everybody that pray [sic] and check [sic] on me … when your light is shining bright … they try to bring you darkness. but they don’t know that you’re built for it … the lights have been shining bright," he added.

