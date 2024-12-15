Jamie Foxx Admits He 'Can't Win' While Thanking Fans for Their Support After He Was Hit in the Mouth With a Glass During Fight
Jamie Foxx is feeling grateful for the outpouring of love he's received.
The Hollywood hunk, 57, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 14, to thank fans for their support after he was hit in the mouth by a flying glass at the L.A. hotspot Mr. Chow.
"The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright," he penned below a text which read, "The devil is busy...but I'm too blessed to be stressed."
While Foxx used the post to show his gratitude over the scary situation, he also snuck in some promo for his latest project. "Huge thank yous to everyone that has watched and been inspired by What Had Happened Was … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul," he added.
As OK! previously reported, the Annie actor's representative confirmed he ended up in the middle of the squabble while eating the lavish establishment with his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx and ex Kristin Grannis.
“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands,” his spokesperson confirmed in a statement.
The star's latest hurdle comes after he revealed he suffered a brain bleed which led to a stroke. “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” he explained during his Netflix special. "I don’t remember 20 days."
Luckily, the "Blame It" singer's sister Deidra Dixon made sure Jamie got the care he needed. “She says, ‘Get him in the car. That ain’t my brother right there,'” he recalled. “She drove around — she didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels [were] in there.”
Upon learning of what was going on with his body, the Strays actor said his sibling "knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time" until she knew he was okay.
"I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.” Jamie said. “It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?”