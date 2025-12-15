NEWS Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She's 'Numb' After 'Violent and Tragic' Deaths of 'Dear Friends' Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Source: mega Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her grief after the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14. Allie Fasanella Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis is expressing her grief after the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14. The actress and her husband, Christopher Guest, who starred in the director's 1984 comedy, This Is Spinal Tap, released a statement following the news. "Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them," it read.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis Praised the Hollywood Couple's 'Political and Social' Impact

Source: mega It's believed their son, Nick, killed the couple.

"There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis," the statement continued. "We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve," it concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered Their Bodies

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter, Romy, is said to have found them deceased.

As OK! previously reported, authorities arrived at the Brentwood home of Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, around 3:30 p.m. on December 14, and it was later confirmed the couple had been found dead with "apparent stab wounds." While their daughter, Romy, is said to have discovered the pair deceased, it's currently believed their son, Nick, killed them.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.

Nick was born to Rob and Michele in 1993, two years after the parents welcomed their first son together, Jake, in 1991. Romy came later in 1997. The When Harry Met Sally director also adopted Tracy Reiner, 61, the daughter of his ex-wife, late actress Penny Marshall.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's Adopted Daughter Tracy Is 'in Shock'

Source: mega Rob Reiner shared Tracy with Penny Marshall.

Tracy told NBC News of the couple's death, "I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock." "I came from the greatest family ever," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Previously Discussed His Struggles With Drugs and Homelessness

Source: mega Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.