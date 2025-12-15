Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She's 'Numb' After 'Violent and Tragic' Deaths of 'Dear Friends' Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele
Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Jamie Lee Curtis is expressing her grief after the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14.
The actress and her husband, Christopher Guest, who starred in the director's 1984 comedy, This Is Spinal Tap, released a statement following the news.
"Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them," it read.
Jamie Lee Curtis Praised the Hollywood Couple's 'Political and Social' Impact
"There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis," the statement continued.
"We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve," it concluded.
Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered Their Bodies
As OK! previously reported, authorities arrived at the Brentwood home of Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, around 3:30 p.m. on December 14, and it was later confirmed the couple had been found dead with "apparent stab wounds."
While their daughter, Romy, is said to have discovered the pair deceased, it's currently believed their son, Nick, killed them.
Nick was born to Rob and Michele in 1993, two years after the parents welcomed their first son together, Jake, in 1991. Romy came later in 1997.
The When Harry Met Sally director also adopted Tracy Reiner, 61, the daughter of his ex-wife, late actress Penny Marshall.
Rob Reiner's Adopted Daughter Tracy Is 'in Shock'
Tracy told NBC News of the couple's death, "I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."
"I came from the greatest family ever," she added.
Nick Reiner Previously Discussed His Struggles With Drugs and Homelessness
As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele's son, Nick, struggled with drug addiction for years.
Rob even directed a semi-autobiographical film Nick co-wrote, Being Charlie. The movie, loosely based on his experience with addiction and homelessness, was released in 2016.
"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," Nick told People in 2016. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."