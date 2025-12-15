or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She's 'Numb' After 'Violent and Tragic' Deaths of 'Dear Friends' Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele

split photo of jamie lee curtis and rob and michele reiner
Source: mega

Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her grief after the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis is expressing her grief after the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14.

The actress and her husband, Christopher Guest, who starred in the director's 1984 comedy, This Is Spinal Tap, released a statement following the news.

"Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them," it read.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis Praised the Hollywood Couple's 'Political and Social' Impact

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of It's believed their son, Nick, killed the couple.
Source: mega

It's believed their son, Nick, killed the couple.

"There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis," the statement continued.

"We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve," it concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered Their Bodies

image of Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter, Romy, is said to have found them deceased.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter, Romy, is said to have found them deceased.

As OK! previously reported, authorities arrived at the Brentwood home of Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, around 3:30 p.m. on December 14, and it was later confirmed the couple had been found dead with "apparent stab wounds."

While their daughter, Romy, is said to have discovered the pair deceased, it's currently believed their son, Nick, killed them.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.

Nick was born to Rob and Michele in 1993, two years after the parents welcomed their first son together, Jake, in 1991. Romy came later in 1997.

The When Harry Met Sally director also adopted Tracy Reiner, 61, the daughter of his ex-wife, late actress Penny Marshall.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's Adopted Daughter Tracy Is 'in Shock'

image of Rob Reiner shared Tracy with Penny Marshall.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner shared Tracy with Penny Marshall.

Tracy told NBC News of the couple's death, "I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."

"I came from the greatest family ever," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Previously Discussed His Struggles With Drugs and Homelessness

image of Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele's son, Nick, struggled with drug addiction for years.

Rob even directed a semi-autobiographical film Nick co-wrote, Being Charlie. The movie, loosely based on his experience with addiction and homelessness, was released in 2016.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," Nick told People in 2016. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.