Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Plastic Surgery a 'Genocide' of Women in Candid Confession

“I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves. The wax lips really sends it home," Curtis, who previously admitted she regretted getting plastic surgery in her 20s, declared.

When challenged on her use of the word "genocide," the Freaky Friday star stood firm, insisting her terminology was precise.

"I’ve used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it’s a strong word," she explained. "I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human appearance. The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances."