Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Plastic Surgery a 'Genocide' of Women in Candid Confession
Jamie Lee Curtis is shedding light on the dark side of the plastic surgery industry, likening its influence to a form of genocide against women.
In a striking photoshoot and interview with The Guardian, the 66-year-old actress wielded oversized red plastic lips, emphasizing her belief that women are disfiguring themselves through cosmetic procedures.
“I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves. The wax lips really sends it home," Curtis, who previously admitted she regretted getting plastic surgery in her 20s, declared.
When challenged on her use of the word "genocide," the Freaky Friday star stood firm, insisting her terminology was precise.
"I’ve used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it’s a strong word," she explained. "I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human appearance. The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances."
Curtis further criticized the role of artificial intelligence in perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.
"Now the filter face is what people want. I’m not filtered right now. The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go: 'Oh, well that looks better.' But what’s better? Better is fake. And there are too many examples — I will not name them — but very recently, we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her comments follow a series of controversial statements, including a comparison of the Los Angeles Palisades fire to the ongoing war in Gaza earlier this year. Curtis generated criticism after she posted images intended to show solidarity with Israeli victims, which instead featured Palestinian children fleeing an attack. She later expressed regret for the mix-up, stating, "I took down the post when I realized my error. The other post is a Guy Oseary repost. It’s an awful situation for all the innocent people in the line of fire."
Throughout her career, Curtis opposed the prevailing culture around cosmetic surgery in Hollywood. Reflecting on her own experience, she recounted how a comment from a cinematographer while filming Perfect in 1985 led her to pursue procedures she now regrets.
"He was like, 'Yeah I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy,'" she recalled. "I was 25. For him to say that was very embarrassing. So as soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery."
Curtis quickly regretted her decision and has held onto that regret ever since. Additionally, she shared how her plastic surgery journey contributed to her battle with addiction.
"I found Vicodin and the cycle of addiction began with that," she told The New Yorker in 2019. "I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opiate... I was very quiet, very private about it. But it became a dependency for sure."