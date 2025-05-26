or
Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery in Her 20s

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed her plastic surgery regrets and why she proudly embraces aging.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

In a candid revelation, Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about the harsh realities of Hollywood in her youth, admitting she deeply regrets getting plastic surgery in her 20s after a biting comment from a colleague.

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis regrets getting plastic surgery.

The actress, now 66, reflected on the painful incident during a segment on 60 Minutes. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy.' And I was 25, so for him to say that, it was very embarrassing," she recounted, speaking about the cinematographer from her 1985 film Perfect. "So as soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery."

But what followed wasn't what she had hoped for. "That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26. And I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since," Curtis said, revealing the emotional toll her choice took on her life.

The Halloween Kills star has since pivoted to advocate for natural beauty, urging women to embrace their own uniqueness. "I've become a really public advocate to say to women you're gorgeous and you're perfect the way you are. So yeah, it was not a good thing for me to do," she added, reflecting on the pressures that led to her decision.

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: @ Alpha Classic Trailers/Youtube

Jamie Lee Curtis is known for her role as an ultra-fit aerobics instructor opposite John Travolta in the film 'Perfect.'

Curtis, known for her role as an ultra-fit aerobics instructor alongside John Travolta, isn't afraid to discuss the darker side of her experience. During a previous interview, she disclosed how her foray into plastic surgery spiraled into addiction.

"I tried plastic surgery, and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin," she shared with Fast Company. "I'm 22 years sober now."

Curtis didn't hold back in discussing the current beauty landscape, either. "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back," she declared, confronting the unrealistic standards set by society.

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her struggles with her hair led her to embrace a super short hairstyle.

But it wasn't solely plastic surgery that spurred her transformation into a natural beauty advocate.

On the Lorraine talk show, she revealed how her tumultuous relationship with her hair led her to embrace a super short hairstyle. "I tried to do everything you can do to your hair," she admitted. "Personally, I felt it humiliating. I would go into a hair salon, the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that color on my hair... I was like, 'For what?'"

Curtis added, "Since then, I also stopped dyeing it and then I've also been an advocate for not f------- with your face."

Source: @Lorraine/Youtube

She even challenged societal norms on aging, proclaiming, "And the term anti-aging. What? What are you talking about? We're all going to f------ age. We're all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70? I want to look 70 when I'm 70!"

