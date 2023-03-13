Jamie Lee Curtis: My Life In 10 Pictures

She's the daughter of Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, but Jamie Lee Curtis “never thought I’d be an actor,” she recalled. “I thought I was going to be a police officer!” She studied criminal justice at California’s University of the Pacific until someone suggested she audition for Nancy Drew. “It was a total accident,” she admitted of her now decades-long career.

Her first major role was in 1978’s Halloween. “I auditioned many, many, many times,” the actress said. “[But] my mother had been in Psycho … clearly I had a leg up.”

Since then, she’s starred in a number of horror movies, but that doesn’t mean she’s a fan of the genre. “I don’t like them,” she quipped. “I scare easily — I have since I was a child. Loud noises scare me, suspense music scares me.”