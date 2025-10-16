Jamie Lynn Spears Accused Sister Britney of Being 'Incapable' of Taking Care of Her Kids in Shocking Texts

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears had some choice words about her sister Britney's parenting style. According to the pop star's ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jamie Lynn, 34, roasted her sibling in a scathing message to his current wife, Victoria Prince. The alleged text exchange took place in 2021, after the singer's conservatorship ended.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline exposed ex-wife Britney Spears in his memoir.

"Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much," Jamie Lynn allegedly wrote, per an excerpt from Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew. "I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys...I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself." She went on to claim the "Toxic" artist, 43, is "incapable" of taking "accountability."

Source: MEGA Jamie Lynn is Britney Spears' younger sister.

According to Kevin, the Nickelodeon alum once again texted Victoria after she bought Britney's son Jayden James a piano for Christmas, and he thanked her. "I know I’ve said it so many times, but it’s worth repeating — I’m so thankful the boys have had y’all to raise them to be well-mannered, appreciative and kind boys," she allegedly wrote. "Any parent who’s actually raised their children knows that raising kids is the toughest job on Earth, and you both are raising those boys and their siblings while also having to constantly protect and shield them from so much chaos that no one would ever understand unless they lived through it."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline.

Jamie Lynn also reportedly said she does not blame Kevin and Victoria for keeping Britney out of Jayden and Sean Preston's lives. "I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children and still being beyond gracious to allow her so many chances to take part in their lives, even when y’all had more than enough reasons to validate cutting that off," the Zoey 101 star wrote, per the dancer. "So I wanted y’all to know how much you are appreciated and supported by those of us who love those boys."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two kids.