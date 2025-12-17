'I'm Uncomfortable With This': Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Sparks Backlash After She Lip Syncs to Aunt Britney Spears' Hit 'Lucky' Amid Family Feud
Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie Watson sparked a heated reaction from fans after she lip-synced one of her aunt Britney Spears’ classic hits despite their family’s infamous feud.
Maddie, 17, shared a clip of herself belting out Britney’s 2000 hit “Lucky” in a video posted via TikTok. In the video clip, Maddie channeled the pop princess, 44, in a pink dress and loose waves as she mouthed the words to the soft ballad.
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Lip Synced to Britney Spears
The social media post went viral, with many questioning the song choice given Jamie and Britney's turbulent relationship over the years.
“I’m uncomfortable with this. Is Jamie Lynn filming?” one critic asked, while another user added, “Lip syncing to the song your aunty sung about the negative side of the industry when your mother played a major part of ruining her life is just evil.”
“Doesn't even seem like she's the devil's daughter,” a third said.
Fans Shared Their Reactions Amid Britney and Jamie Lynn's Rocky Relationship
The Zoey 101 actress, 34, and the “Toxic” singer have been estranged since at least 2019, and things intensified after Jamie Lynn released her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which came out two months after Britney’s conservatorship ended.
“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” Britney wrote about her relationship with her sister in her own tell-all one year later, The Woman in Me. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”
Kevin Federline Named Jamie Lynn in His Memoir
More recently, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline exposed private text messages between himself and Jamie Lynn in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, which hit bookshelves in October.
In the virtual exchange, which was allegedly published without the child star’s permission, Jamie Lynn talked to her sister's ex about the singer publicly “lashing out” at their sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19.
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline's Private Text Messages Were Exposed
“Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys,” she wrote.
The Sweet Magnolias star allegedly admitted she “started to resent” her older sister for her treatment of her nephews, adding, “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself.”