'I'm Uncomfortable With This': Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Sparks Backlash After She Lip Syncs to Aunt Britney Spears' Hit 'Lucky' Amid Family Feud

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie Watson sparked a heated reaction from fans after she lip-synced one of her aunt Britney Spears’ classic hits despite their family’s infamous feud. Maddie, 17, shared a clip of herself belting out Britney’s 2000 hit “Lucky” in a video posted via TikTok. In the video clip, Maddie channeled the pop princess, 44, in a pink dress and loose waves as she mouthed the words to the soft ballad.

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Lip Synced to Britney Spears

Source: @maddiewatson/TikTok Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed Maddie with ex-husband Casey Aldridge.

The social media post went viral, with many questioning the song choice given Jamie and Britney's turbulent relationship over the years. “I’m uncomfortable with this. Is Jamie Lynn filming?” one critic asked, while another user added, “Lip syncing to the song your aunty sung about the negative side of the industry when your mother played a major part of ruining her life is just evil.” “Doesn't even seem like she's the devil's daughter,” a third said.

Fans Shared Their Reactions Amid Britney and Jamie Lynn's Rocky Relationship

Source: MEGA Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears' relationship has been rocky since at least 2019.

The Zoey 101 actress, 34, and the “Toxic” singer have been estranged since at least 2019, and things intensified after Jamie Lynn released her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which came out two months after Britney’s conservatorship ended. “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” Britney wrote about her relationship with her sister in her own tell-all one year later, The Woman in Me. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”

Kevin Federline Named Jamie Lynn in His Memoir

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline released his memoir in October, where he spoke out about his experiences being married to Britney Spears.

More recently, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline exposed private text messages between himself and Jamie Lynn in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, which hit bookshelves in October. In the virtual exchange, which was allegedly published without the child star’s permission, Jamie Lynn talked to her sister's ex about the singer publicly “lashing out” at their sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline's Private Text Messages Were Exposed

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline allegedly published his text messages with Jamie Lynn Spears without her permission.