Jamie Lynn Spears Unfollows Kevin Federline After He Exposes Their Private Text Messages in New Book

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears is seemingly not happy with her former brother-in-law, Kevin Federline, after he exposed their private text messages in his new book. Spears, 34, reacted to Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 21, by unfollowing him on social media only one day later, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, October 22. In addition, the former Nickelodeon star distanced herself online from Federline’s wife, Victoria Prince, by also unfollowing her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline's Book Reveals Private Text Messages

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline declined to comment on whether he received Jamie Lynn Spears' permission to include the text messages.

Kevin’s book includes private text messages between Victoria, 42, and Jamie Lynn in which they discuss her older sister, Britney Spears’ two sons with him. At the time, Jamie Lynn was reacting to the “Lucky” singer, 43, publicly “lashing out” at sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears Started to 'Resent' Britney Spears

Source: MEGA Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly 'started to resent' the way her older sister treated her nephews.

“Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys,” she wrote. The Zoey 101 star allegedly admitted that she “started to resent” her older sister for her treatment of her nephews, adding, “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Declined to Reveal If He Got Jamie Lynn's Permission

Source: MEGA Jamie Lynn Spears allegedly commented on the coparenting situation between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears.

In a second text message authored by Jamie Lynn, she allegedly wrote, “I don’t think there’s enough money or material things in the world that would be enough to repay y’all [Federline and Prince] for doing what she [Britney] couldn’t be bothered to do as a parent. And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children.” The former dancer, 47, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, was asked whether Jamie Lynn had given her permission to include the private text message in the book. He replied, “I don’t want to comment on that,” per Yahoo.

Britney Spears Clapped Back to Jamie Lynn in Memoir

Source: MEGA Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears' relationship has seemingly been tense since 2019.