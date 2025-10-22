or
Jamie Lynn Spears Unfollows Kevin Federline After He Exposes Their Private Text Messages in New Book

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, seemingly reacted to her former brother-in-law, Kevin Federline's new book by unfollowing him on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Jamie Lynn Spears is seemingly not happy with her former brother-in-law, Kevin Federline, after he exposed their private text messages in his new book.

Spears, 34, reacted to Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 21, by unfollowing him on social media only one day later, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, October 22. In addition, the former Nickelodeon star distanced herself online from Federline’s wife, Victoria Prince, by also unfollowing her.

Kevin Federline's Book Reveals Private Text Messages

Photo of Kevin Federline declined to comment on whether he received Jamie Lynn Spears' permission to include the text messages.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline declined to comment on whether he received Jamie Lynn Spears' permission to include the text messages.

Kevin’s book includes private text messages between Victoria, 42, and Jamie Lynn in which they discuss her older sister, Britney Spears’ two sons with him. At the time, Jamie Lynn was reacting to the “Lucky” singer, 43, publicly “lashing out” at sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19.

Jamie Lynn Spears Started to 'Resent' Britney Spears

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly 'started to resent' the way her older sister treated her nephews.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly 'started to resent' the way her older sister treated her nephews.

“Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys,” she wrote.

The Zoey 101 star allegedly admitted that she “started to resent” her older sister for her treatment of her nephews, adding, “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself.”

Jamie Lynn Spears

Kevin Federline Declined to Reveal If He Got Jamie Lynn's Permission

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears allegedly commented on the coparenting situation between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears allegedly commented on the coparenting situation between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears.

In a second text message authored by Jamie Lynn, she allegedly wrote, “I don’t think there’s enough money or material things in the world that would be enough to repay y’all [Federline and Prince] for doing what she [Britney] couldn’t be bothered to do as a parent. And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children.”

The former dancer, 47, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, was asked whether Jamie Lynn had given her permission to include the private text message in the book. He replied, “I don’t want to comment on that,” per Yahoo.

Britney Spears Clapped Back to Jamie Lynn in Memoir

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears' relationship has seemingly been tense since 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears' relationship has seemingly been tense since 2019.

Jamie Lynn and Britney’s relationship has been strained since at least 2019. Tensions intensified after Jamie Lynn released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in 2022, just two months after Britney’s conservatorship lawsuit concluded.

“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” the Crossroads actress wrote about her relationship with her sister in her own 2023 tell-all, The Woman in Me. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”

