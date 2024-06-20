Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photo of Britney Spears' Sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, Amid Family Feud

"16 years ago I fell in love for the first time, and loving that sweet baby girl saved my life in so many ways," she captioned the series of pictures. "It wasn’t always easy, and surely farrrr from perfect, but I have always been so proud to be her mama."

"She’s everything I prayed for, I thank God for every birthday we get to celebrate her, and won’t take a second of it for granted," she continued. "HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY MADDIE🎈🎂🤍."