Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photo of Britney Spears' Sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, Amid Family Feud
Jamie Lynn Spears showed off a rare childhood photo of her nephews while celebrating her eldest daughter Maddie's 16th birthday.
The Sweet Magnolias actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 19, and uploaded a carousel of adorable snapshots of the birthday girl. One of them included sister Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, sitting in bed with their cousin.
"16 years ago I fell in love for the first time, and loving that sweet baby girl saved my life in so many ways," she captioned the series of pictures. "It wasn’t always easy, and surely farrrr from perfect, but I have always been so proud to be her mama."
"She’s everything I prayed for, I thank God for every birthday we get to celebrate her, and won’t take a second of it for granted," she continued. "HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY MADDIE🎈🎂🤍."
This comes as the "Toxic" singer remains primarily estranged from many members of her family, and physically separated from her sons who now live in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.
Although she admitted to texting the boys recently, it's unclear if she's seen them since they left for the Aloha State in mid 2023. According to a source, both teenagers also refused to meet with her in person to say goodbye prior to the move.
"Britney's boys didn't want to, at least in person," an insider explained at the time. "It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face."
As for her parents, the pop star "can't even imagine what it would take to repair things," a separate insider spilled.
"She was kept a 'prisoner' for 13 years, the way she tells it," the insider said. "She’s afraid if she gives them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She misses her mom and sister, but she doesn’t trust anyone in her family."
Britney's relationship with Jamie Lynn has also been a rollercoaster. Earlier this year, the Princess of Pop bad-mouthed her younger sibling for her behavior on the reality show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.
"They bathed her in the jungle, little s---," Britney ranted on social media. "She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.' Little b----."
However, a source claimed the Zoey 101 star didn't mind her sister's insults because it proved that she was "still alive and healthy."