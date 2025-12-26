or
Jamie Lynn Spears Shockingly Gifts Daughter Maddie an ATV Almost 10 Years After Teen’s Near-Fatal Crash

Photo of Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughters
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears gave her daughter Maddie an ATV after she nearly died driving the vehicle a decade ago.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

All Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter wants for Christmas is…an ATV?

Nearly 10 years after Maddie Briann Aldridge’s near-fatal ATV accident, the actress, 34, gifted her teenage daughter a brand-new Honda FourTrax Rancher 4×4.

Spears took to Instagram on Thursday, December 25, to show off the vehicle she gave her 17-year-old as a Christmas present.

Image of Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie received an ATV for Christmas.
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie received an ATV for Christmas.

The ATV was adorned with a large red and green bow in the front with gold glitter letters that spelled out “Maddie!”

Elsewhere in Spears’ photo dump, the teen sat on top of the car, wearing striped green pajamas, as her 7-year-old half-sister, Ivey, was situated behind her.

“Merry CHRISTMAS ✝️🤶🏻🎀🎄🎁,” the Zoey 101 alum captioned her post.

Maddie commented, “Wow you did me so dirty,” and her mom replied, “I can’t win here.” It’s unclear what the duo was referring to.

When Did Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Get Into an ATV Crash?

Image of Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie almost died in an ATV crash 10 years ago.
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie almost died in an ATV crash 10 years ago.

In February 2017, Maddie nearly died in an ATV accident. She was riding a Polaris ATV in her hometown of Louisiana when the vehicle flipped over and crashed into a pond. The then-7-year-old went unconscious as she was submerged underwater.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, she was in critical condition. Maddie was airlifted to a hospital and attached to a ventilator as her mom remained at her side. She made a miraculous recovery and was discharged from the hospital after just a few days.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Speaks Out for the First Time After ATV Crash

Image of Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated Christmas with her daughters.
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated Christmas with her daughters.

In August, the 17-year-old addressed the crash for the first time ever.

“I did have an accident, though," she said in a YouTube video. "I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed. So yeah, I've just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing and they did not do anything to me."

Jamie Lynn Spears Admires Her Daughter's Bravery

Image of Jamie Lynn Spears expressed how 'proud' she was of her daughter.
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears expressed how 'proud' she was of her daughter.

Jamie Lynn reposted her daughter’s clip to Instagram and praised her vulnerability in sharing her story.

“What was supposed to be a fun way to document her senior year on @youtube has now turned into a way for her to share the not so fun parts of life too. You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you’re on in life,” she expressed.

“You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you. I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it’s only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust God’s plan.”

The TV star concluded, “I’m so proud of this kid, she never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life. LFG.”

