Jamie Lynn Spears Spotted Out & About After Being Snubbed From Sister Britney's Wedding

She may not have celebrated Britney’s wedding but she sure celebrated Independence Day!

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears – the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears — was recently spotted on Monday, July 4, enjoying the summer holiday with her family while on a vacation in Los Angeles, Calif., the Daily Mail reported.

Seen alongside her husband, Jamie Watson, as well as her two daughters and a few friends, the star kept it casual while visiting a Ruby’s Diner franchise, pairing an oversized green pullover with denim cutoff shorts and yellow sandals. She completed the look with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses, a gold bag and a pair of stud earrings.