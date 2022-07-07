Jamie Lynn Spears Spotted Out & About After Being Snubbed From Sister Britney's Wedding
She may not have celebrated Britney’s wedding but she sure celebrated Independence Day!
Actress Jamie Lynn Spears – the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears — was recently spotted on Monday, July 4, enjoying the summer holiday with her family while on a vacation in Los Angeles, Calif., the Daily Mail reported.
Seen alongside her husband, Jamie Watson, as well as her two daughters and a few friends, the star kept it casual while visiting a Ruby’s Diner franchise, pairing an oversized green pullover with denim cutoff shorts and yellow sandals. She completed the look with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses, a gold bag and a pair of stud earrings.
The sighting marks the first time the star has been seen in public since she was excluded from her sister Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari nearly one month ago on June 9, a seemingly unsurprising snub considering the pair’s public feud.
NEWLYWED GLOW! SAM ASGHARI CALLS WEDDING TO BRITNEY SPEARS A 'FAIRYTALE': 'IT WAS WAY OVERDUE FOR US'
Shortly after Britney’s 13-year-old conservatorship was terminated last November, a process in which the star spoke candidly about her family’s role in the arrangement, Jamie Lynn slammed her sister ahead of the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, dubbing her sister as acting “erratic," "paranoid," and "spiraling" amid their younger years.
In light of these strong descriptors, as well as other negative claims, Britney snapped back, accusing her sister of being dishonest.
“Please, please stop with these crazy lies for Hollywood books,” the singer wrote in a Twitter post detailing the situation.
THROWING SHADE? JAMIE LYNN SPEARS POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'MORAL SUPPORT' AFTER SISTER BRITNEY & SAM ASGHARI'S WEDDING SNUB
While the younger Spears stayed tight-lipped about not making her sister’s wedding guest list, the Zoey 101 alum took to Instagram with a cryptic message about “moral support” days before her older sister was set to walk down the aisle.
“Life Hack: Get yourself a MIL who will travel across the world with you for a work trip just to be your moral support,” Jamie Lynn captioned an Instagram photo depicting her and her mother-in-law standing arm-in-arm on a balcony. “It takes a village, and I’m thankful for mine.”