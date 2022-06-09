Throwing Shade? Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Moral Support' After Sister Britney & Sam Asghari's Wedding Snub
In her feels. It seems Jamie Lynn Spears may be having a hard time coming to terms with the fact she didn't cop an invite to her sister's wedding.
OK! reported Britney Spears is gearing up to walk down the aisle in an intimidate ceremony in Los Angeles later today, Thursday, June 9. Only 100 close family and friends are invited to Britney and Sam Asghari's nuptials, and the songstress' sister just didn't make the cut.
Meanwhile, the siblings' parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, also won't be in attendance to watch their famous offspring say "I Do" for the third time — Britney was married to Jason Alexander for a mere 55 hours and later wed Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons. Britney's brother, Bryan, is expected to be attending the intimate ceremony.
And as the Princess of Pop prepares to walk down the aisle, Jamie Lynn is busy posting cryptic messages to Instagram with all signs pointing to how the Zoey 101 alum feels about the major marital snub.
Alongside photos of her adventure with her mother-in-law, Jamie Lynn wrote: "Life Hack: Get yourself a MIL who will travel across the world with you for a work trip just to be your moral support. It takes a village, and I’m thankful for mine."
It's unclear if the child star expected an invite from her older sis, but after everything that has happened between the two in recent months, it's no surprise Britney didn't extend an olive branch.
Britney could not have made it more clear how she feels about her estranged family ever since accusing them last summer of taking advantage of her while she was under her near-14-year-conservatorship. Most recently, Britney has been publicly going after Jamie Lynn for her memoir, which includes damaging claims about the musician.
Apart from describing Britney's behavior growing up as "erratic," "paranoid," and "spiraling" during an appearance ahead of the book release, Jamie Lynn alleged Britney once locked them in a bathroom together while she had a knife in her hand.
Britney has slammed Jamie Lynn's claims multiple times, going so far as to call her sister "scum" and insisting she's just making up "crazy lies" to sell "Hollywood books."
Despite bad blood with her family, she has nothing but love for her soon-to-be hubby. Sam popped the question to the "Gimme More" performer in September 2021. The loved-up duo announced in April they were pregnant, but tragically revealed shortly after that they lost the baby.
As the couple grapples with their loss, Sam shared in May that the two will be "expanding our family soon."