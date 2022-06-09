Throwing Shade? Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Moral Support' After Sister Britney & Sam Asghari's Wedding Snub

In her feels. It seems Jamie Lynn Spears may be having a hard time coming to terms with the fact she didn't cop an invite to her sister's wedding.

OK! reported Britney Spears is gearing up to walk down the aisle in an intimidate ceremony in Los Angeles later today, Thursday, June 9. Only 100 close family and friends are invited to Britney and Sam Asghari's nuptials, and the songstress' sister just didn't make the cut.