REALITY TV NEWS Jana Kramer Almost Quit 'DWTS' After 'Struggling' With Her Pro Partner's 'Russian' Teaching Techniques: 'Do Not Speak to Me That Way' Source: MEGA;@kramergirl/Instagram Jana Kramer reflected on her time on 'DWTS' saying she struggled with her partner's tough Russian teaching style. Olivia Callanan June 22 2026, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer, 42, got a crash course in the intensity of Russian-style dance coaching all the way back in 2016, after being matched with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, 42, for Season 23 of Dancing With the Stars. Even though the pairing carried them through to the finale, landing in fourth place, Kramer admitted there was a stretch where Savchenko's coaching method left her so frustrated she almost walked away entirely. On Friday, June 19, on an episode of her podcast Whine Down, Kramer spoke with Hannah Brown, a fellow DWTS contestant and known for her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises, that Kramer's time on the ballroom floor was tougher than fans realized, pointing to her partner's rigid, old-school Russian dance training as a major source of the stress.

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'I'm Not Having It'

Source: MEGA Jana Kramer almost quit 'DWTS' after partner's strict teaching got to be too much.

"I can't deal with the Russian culture and the way that they teach," Kramer said. "I was like, do not speak to me that way, period. They didn't show this on the show, but I was like, I'm done, I quit. I know that you can keep filming me — don't care, he's being rude and I'm not having it.” The two stars, both no strangers to reality TV, dug into what it actually felt like behind the scenes, and why the mismatch in styles left Kramer struggling far more than viewers ever saw on screen. With Brown replying it has to do with "culture and the way that they teach." Kramer agreed wholeheartedly.

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'That's All They Know'

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Source: MEGA Hannah Brown agreed, mentioning it had to do with the way they had been brought up in the professional dance world.

Brown, who understood completely, shared that despite winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during her own season, she, too, butted heads with her assigned pro, Alan Bersten, whose family background is Russian. "It was really. I had a lot of blowups of saying things because I was so frustrated with being talked to the way that I was talked to," Brown said. "But then you have to realize — that's how they were talked to. That's how they were coached, so that's all they know. It's really hard when you're not used to that and you're not a professional dancer and this is not your career. It definitely caused a lot of conflicts."

'He Wanted to Win Too'

Source: MEGA In retrospect, Jana Kramer was able to put Gleb Savchenko's demanding style into perspective.