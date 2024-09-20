Jana Kramer Says Husband Alan Russell and Son Roman Were the 'Missing Pieces' in Her Life: 'I Feel at Peace'
Jana Kramer walked down the aisle for the third time in July 2024, but this time around, she feels like she's where she's meant to be.
"It's been awesome. It just feels like it all fits and everyone is happy, and that's always my main goal. I just want everyone to be happy. I want my friends to be happy, I want my family to be happy, I want to be happy, and I think [Alan] and [her third child] Roman were the missing piece for Jolie and Jace and I. It's been really great and nothing feels like its changed since we got married," the 40-year-old, who is married to Alan Russell, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Orgain Kids Protein Shakes.
"Maybe our relationship is a bit stronger, but it's just knowing that someone supports me and I support that person, and this is our family, and we're protecting them and keeping them healthy. For once in my life, I feel at peace," the One Tree Hill alum, who shares daughter Jolie Rae, 8, and Jace Joseph, 5, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, continues.
The actress is even thinking about expanding her family even more since Roman is almost 1 year old. "I feel like the baby stage went so fast this time around, especially with having the two other bigs [Jolie and Jace]," she notes. "I think that ship has honestly sailed, given my age and the complications I had in my past pregnancies, but Roman is on the go. We need the baby gates now because he's crawling, and he stands up by himself now. It's a lot, but it's so great. Jolie and Jace are incredible with him, and again, he was just the missing piece."
Since Jolie and Jace are older, they both have already bonded with Roman. "There is no one who makes Roman laugh harder than Jace. The way they interact is so cute," she gushes of the brothers' bond. "He's always wanting to make Roman laugh, and Jolie is so loving with him. She's like, 'Mommy, do you want me to feed him his bottle?' I'm like, 'If you want to!' She's very loving."
Since Jolie and Jace have a different father, Kramer notes "it's going to get interesting when the bigs" go to their dad's every other weekend. "Roman's going to be like, 'Where are my siblings?' That's kind of why I wanted to have another one, but like I said, that ship has probably sailed."
The podcast host has been burned in the past — Kramer and Caussin called it quits in April 2021 after the former discovered him cheating on her again — but she feels like she's happier than ever, especially seeing Roman and her hubby bond. "I've never had a partner like this. Alan is so present with Roman, and it's really beautiful to see and have a supportive, loving partner," she gushes.
Despite juggling a lot at once, the mom-of-three makes it a rule to not miss any sporting events as she knows that is important to them. "I want to be present," she declares. "We don't have a full-time nanny, but we do when it is around one of their sporting events because it's around Roman's bedtime and he has to go to bed early. The games are so late! We have help that comes on some of those nights to help so I can focus on the kids, watch their games and scream like a crazy mom in the stands. It's a lot of moving pieces, but I have a good co-parenting relationship. I have an incredible husband as well. We're figuring it all out!"
Fortunately, Russell is "incredible" with the kiddos. "They love him and it's sweet," she says. "He takes the time to help Jolie with her homework or go out in the yard and throw the ball with Jace. He also has special nights with them. He really puts time and effort into that."
In the meantime, since the book author is in back-to-school mode, she is grateful for Orgain Kids Protein Shakes, which her kids love and has become a staple in their household.
"I've been a longtime fan of Orgain. It's been so great because my whole family loves it, and that's what makes it even better. It's cute because Alan since he's been living with us, he'll make smoothies with the kids in the morning. He'll be like, 'What kind of smoothie do you want? Do you want a brave smoothie? Do you want a strong smoothie? A smart smoothie?' The kids are like, 'We want a smart smoothie or a strong smoothie,'" she shares.
Kramer's family loves making The Kids Protein Organic Nutrition Shakes, which features 8 grams of grass-fed protein and 22 vitamins and minerals. "It's amazing knowing the kids are getting their protein," she states. "What I love about Orgain is the fact that they're so mindful about the ingredients they put in, and that's really important as a mom. I'm super mindful as a mom. With back-to-school, I make sure to pack their lunches, and I love the Orgain Kids Protein Shakes as well. They love the taste of it. Jace likes the fruity cereal one, and Jolie likes strawberry vanilla. I like that I know what they're putting into their body."
For her part, Kramer enjoys the Organic Protein Powder, which offers 21g of plant-based protein and is non-GMO certified organic. "I made a smoothie right after I was podcasting, and I add a little peanut butter and vanilla. There is nutritional value within their products so you know what you're getting," she explains.