Jana Kramer Says Husband Alan Russell and Son Roman Were the 'Missing Pieces' in Her Life: 'I Feel at Peace'

Despite juggling a lot at once, the mom-of-three makes it a rule to not miss any sporting events as she knows that is important to them. "I want to be present," she declares. "We don't have a full-time nanny, but we do when it is around one of their sporting events because it's around Roman's bedtime and he has to go to bed early. The games are so late! We have help that comes on some of those nights to help so I can focus on the kids, watch their games and scream like a crazy mom in the stands. It's a lot of moving pieces, but I have a good co-parenting relationship. I have an incredible husband as well. We're figuring it all out!"

Fortunately, Russell is "incredible" with the kiddos. "They love him and it's sweet," she says. "He takes the time to help Jolie with her homework or go out in the yard and throw the ball with Jace. He also has special nights with them. He really puts time and effort into that."