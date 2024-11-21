Jana Kramer Has 'Learned' to Not Share as Much After Divorce From Mike Caussin: 'I Know the Limit'
Jana Kramer is an open book, especially on her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," but knows when she's oversharing.
"Me and [my husband] Allan Russell now have a podcast called 'Adult Education,' which has been great. He's more private, which is awesome, but if you want a podcast, we have to talk a bit more. I was like, 'I'm going to poke you a bit because it's for the podcast.' We've had some good laughs, and people seem to like it," the actress, 40, exclusively told OK! at Boot Barn X Wonderwest's VOICELESS 2024 Fashion Show and Celebrity Charity Event at The Parthenon in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, November 18.
"I had to convince him to get my ex-husband on the show. That was a talk! He was like, 'Really? Are we doing this?' I'm like, 'Yes, it's for the podcast,'" the One Tree Hill star, who split from Mike Caussin in 2021 due to his repeated infidelity, added. "It turned out great, and the reason we do this is to help other people. That was one just about having hope at the end of the day. Everyone can get along and we can co-parent and all that fun stuff. Allan saw the why, but I absolutely pushed him to do it. I've learned my lesson on when not to share things. That was a lesson learned from my prior relationship. I know the limit."
Now, Russell, 43, enjoys coming on the podcast. "It gives us time together," he gushed.
The pair, who got married in July 2024, have had a whirlwind romance, as they welcomed their son, Roman, in November 2023. (Kramer shares two kids with ex Caussin: Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5.
"Everything's gone by so fast!" Kramer said. "I'm so grateful for the wedding and Roman just turned one! Everyone's happy and healthy. Life is good, work is good. Everything's fabulous!"
Russell, who is from Scotland, feels at home in Nashville with his wife and family. "It's such a welcoming place," he shared. "That's been easy. We've been so busy, so the adjustment has been easy."
In the meantime, the country star enjoyed a date night with her man when they stepped out on the red carpet earlier this week.
"We love to support charities — and I'm trying to get my husband in a pair of boots for the first time as a Scottish man!" she quipped. "We're getting away from the kids for a few hours, and then we'll be back by 7 p.m. so we can tuck the babies into bed."
During the fashion show, which fused theatrical interpretations of western fashion woven with threads of resilience, art, philanthropy and entertainment, the models, wore blonde wigs while donning gorgeous clothing.
"'Voiceless' breathes new life into this sentiment, fusing theatrical interpretations of western fashion woven with threads of resilience, art, philanthropy, and entertainment. These worlds are bound with narratives of empowerment where strength is found in numbers. Through a rebellious army of faceless cowgirls, united in unison as they reclaim their power, the fashion show exemplifies community strength. Echoing this notion, the philanthropic components — focused entirely on the dire need to advocate for and safeguard wild mustangs — illustrate the power achieved when communities come together to create change. Through art and enlightenment, a voice to the voiceless prevails," the press release reads.
Tune in to Roku December 15 to view Boot Barn’s broadcast special, “Voiceless,” featuring the prerecorded fashion show, footage captured from the live fashion show and celebrity charity event, celebrity vignettes bringing awareness to philanthropic efforts, and an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the fashion show.