Jana Kramer Has 'Learned' to Not Share as Much After Divorce From Mike Caussin: 'I Know the Limit'

Jana Kramer is an open book, especially on her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," but knows when she's oversharing.

"Me and [my husband] Allan Russell now have a podcast called 'Adult Education,' which has been great. He's more private, which is awesome, but if you want a podcast, we have to talk a bit more. I was like, 'I'm going to poke you a bit because it's for the podcast.' We've had some good laughs, and people seem to like it," the actress, 40, exclusively told OK! at Boot Barn X Wonderwest's VOICELESS 2024 Fashion Show and Celebrity Charity Event at The Parthenon in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, November 18.