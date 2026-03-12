Jane Fonda Analyzes Donald Trump's Behavior, Calls It 'Language of The Traumatized'

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Fonda, the acclaimed actress and activist, recently shared her insights on Donald Trump's behavior during a podcast interview with Vox Media’s Kara Swisher. The 88-year-old star expressed that she often lies awake at night pondering what drives the president’s actions, suggesting they reflect deeper emotional issues.

Source: On with Kara Swisher/Youtube Jane Fonda recently discussed Donald Trump during a podcast interview.

Fonda’s analysis transcends traditional political discourse. Instead of focusing solely on Trump’s policies, she attempts to understand him on a psychological level. “I would try to touch his heart,” she explained, emphasizing the need to comprehend his motivations. She characterized his behavior as “the language of the traumatized,” indicating a belief that past experiences shape present actions.

Source: MEGA The female star suggested the president's behavior reflects deeper emotional trauma.

In their conversation, Fonda recalled that Trump had “really liked and admired” her ex-husband, media mogul Ted Turner. She highlighted similarities between their responses to their fathers during their formative years. While she expresses empathy for Trump as “the wounded person,” Fonda remains skeptical about her ability to influence his mindset. “I don’t think I’d succeed,” she confessed.

Throughout her career, Fonda has consistently vocalized her concerns regarding Trump and his administration. During her acceptance speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Awards, she tied empathy to resistance, stating, “‘woke’ just means you give a d--- about other people.” Her remarks resonated with the audience, reinforcing her commitment to social justice.

Source: On with Kara Swisher/Youtube Jane Fonda is open about politics.

Fonda's reflections extend beyond Trump’s personality to broader political implications. She cautioned that Trump is already signaling intentions to manipulate the upcoming midterm elections. The actress emphasized the importance of grassroots organizing to protect democratic values, stating, “It’s vital to defend what we hold dear.” Her views on empathy and activism are not new. In a 2018 interview with The Cut, she described “bad behavior” as “the language of the wounded,” suggesting that understanding a person’s past can shed light on their actions.

Fonda’s activism also spans various issues, including climate change and civic engagement. She encourages Americans to direct their anger toward meaningful action, particularly in support of climate efforts and electoral participation.

Source: MEGA The actress also encourages activism and civic engagement.