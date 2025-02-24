Jane Fonda, 87, Declares She'll Be Doing Her 'Own Stunts' in her 90s at 2025 SAG Awards as Actress Refuses to Retire

"Your enthusiasm makes it seem, I don't know, less like the twilight of my life and more like a 'go girl, kick a--,' which is good because I'm not done," Fonda said after being introduced on stage by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "I have had a really weird career. Totally unstrategic. I retired for 15 years and then I came back at 65, which is not usual, and then I made one of my most successful movies in my 80s and probably in my 90s I'll be doing my own stunts and an action movie."

"It's okay to be a late bloomer as long as you don't miss the flower show. I'm a late bloomer, and this is the flower show," she expressed. "I love acting. We get to people's minds to new ideas, take them beyond what they understand of the world and help them laugh when things are tough, like now, and for a woman like me who grew up in the 40's and 50's when woman weren't supposed to have opinions and be angry, acting gave me a chance to play angry woman with opinions."