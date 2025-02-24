NEWS 'Difficult to Watch': Jane Fonda and Lilly Singh Called Out for 'Incredibly Awkward' Interview on 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Source: X Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata co-hosted the Netflix red carpet for the 2025 SAG Awards.

Though Jane Fonda received a standing ovation when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 SAG Awards, she had a very awkward interaction with reporter Lilly Singh while on the red carpet before the Sunday, February 23, show kicked off.

Source: mega Jane Fonda and Lilly Singh had an awkward interview on the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards.

While chatting with Singh, 36, the movie star gave short answers while being hit with a barrage of questions, and many social media users thought the actress, 87, seemed disinterested in the chat. "I don’t know who this woman is but she is literally so cringe and overzealous plz get someone else @netflix," one person tweeted. "Her interview with Jane Fonda was sooo awkward #SAGAwardsOnNetflix."

Source: mega Social media users found the ladies' chat 'awkward' and 'difficult to watch.'

"Was anyone else EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE when Jane Fonda was being interviewed by Lilly Singh on the SAG red carpet just now?" asked another social media user. "It was so awkward and difficult to watch, Jane looked like she wanted to be anywhere else." "Oh this Jane Fonda Lilly Singh interaction is making me cringe so bad," said a third viewer, while a fourth person noted, "Jane Fonda is not vibing with Lilly Singh #SAGAwardsOnNetflix #SAGAwards."

Source: mega Fans thought Fonda seemed 'disinterested' in the interview.

Fonda didn't let the incident deter her from having a great night, and during her award acceptance speech, she revealed she has no plans to retire from acting. "Your enthusiasm makes it seem, I don't know, less like the twilight of my life and more like a 'go girl, kick a--,' which is good because I'm not done," she declared to the crowd. "I have had a really weird career. Totally unstrategic. I retired for 15 years and then I came back at 65, which is not usual, and then I made one of my most successful movies in my 80s and probably in my 90s I'll be doing my own stunts and an action movie."

Source: @SpencerAlthouse/x The actress was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.