Jane Fonda Sports Chic Grey Pantsuit In First Public Appearance Since Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

As OK! previously reported, Fonda revealed her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post shared on Friday, September 2. She explained she had already started chemo treatments and that it is a "very treatable" form of cancer, before noting she felt lucky and grateful to have access to quality healthcare throughout this difficult time.

ENJOYING HER 80S! JANE FONDA INSISTS SHE ISN'T BOTHERED BY THE FACT THAT SHE'S 'CLOSER TO DEATH'

The famed climate activist also mentioned that it is important for people to discuss the causes of cancer rather than just the options for treatment.

"For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer," she added. "So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine."