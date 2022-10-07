OK Magazine
Jane Fonda Sports Chic Grey Pantsuit In First Public Appearance Since Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

jane fonda makes first public appearance cancer diagnosispp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 7 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Jane Fonda took the stage at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Thursday, October 7, making it her first public appearance since she shared that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in early September.

The 84-year-old looked as elegant and stylish as ever in a grey pantsuit and matching blazer, pairing the look with grey boots and dangling, gold earrings.

jane fonda makes first public appearance cancer diagnosis
Source: mega

The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is a "non-profit, non-partisan, professional and personal development event for women" that features "inspirational stories" and seminars on "issues that matter most to women" given by more than 100 different speakers, according to the website.

Other speakers at the three-day event include Arianna Huffington, Malala Yousafzai and Fonda's Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin.

jane fonda makes first public appearance cancer diagnosis
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Fonda revealed her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post shared on Friday, September 2. She explained she had already started chemo treatments and that it is a "very treatable" form of cancer, before noting she felt lucky and grateful to have access to quality healthcare throughout this difficult time.

The famed climate activist also mentioned that it is important for people to discuss the causes of cancer rather than just the options for treatment.

"For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer," she added. "So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine."

jane fonda makes first public appearance cancer diagnosis
Source: mega

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she continued. "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone." Added Fonda, "And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Source: OK!

Several days after her initial post, Fonda thanked her fans and friends for their encouragement, confessing she was "deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support."

"Many have asked how I am feeling. Well today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," she revealed in a blog post. "This is not my first encounter with cancer. I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again."

