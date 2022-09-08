Jane Fonda Shares Optimistic Cancer Update: 'I Feel Stronger Than I Have In Years'

Considering these optimistic odds, Fonda shared that just three weeks out from her "first chemo session,” she is feeling “stronger than I have in years,” citing her exercise regime as a part of this positive development.

“The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in,” she wrote. Beyond walking, the ‘80s exercise maven credited “working out” to her current strength, including a video of her completing a set of weighted squats.

And it seems Fonda, who has previously survived skin and breast cancer, knows a thing or two about beating the disease. “This is not my first encounter with cancer,” she explained. “I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again.”