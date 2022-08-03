'I Don't Want To Look Distorted': Jane Fonda, 84, Admits She's Not 'Proud' Of Getting A Facelift

"But then as I'm saying that, I'm thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]," the Grace and Frankie lead said. "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

She continued, "I don't do a lot facials I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."