Hot or Not? See Which Celebrities Are Worst Dressed at the 2025 SAG Awards: Photos

Photo of Danielle Deadwyler; picture of Jamie Lee Curtis.
Source: @netflix/X; @THR/X

As celebrities step out for the 2025 SAG Awards, OK! is tracking which stars' outfits were fashion flops on the event's red carpet.

Feb. 23 2025, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

It's Netflix's night as celebrities arrive for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23.

With stars like Jamie Lee Curtis stepping out in feathery ensembles and Danielle Deadwyler's cupcake-like look, not every outfit landed on fans' favorites list.

Keep scrolling to see which stars were worst dressed at this year's SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell.

Jamie Lee Curtis

sag jamieleecurtis
Source: MEGA

The Freaky Friday actress wore a black, bedazzled dress with a statement-making feather detail covering her sleeves, shoulders and chest.

"I am giving showgirl," Curtis — who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Last Showgirl — said while stopping for an interview on the red carpet.

Eleanor Matsuura

worst dressed celebrities sag awards photos
Source: @THR/X

Eleanor Matsuura, 41, wore an olive green hooded gown to Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the SAG Awards.

Danielle Deadwyler

worst dressed celebrities sag awards photos
Source: @netflix/X

Deadwyler's tiered red look caught lots of attention from social media users, with some trolls comparing The Piano Lesson actress — who is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role — to a "chocolate fountain," a "cool lampshade" and "a lava lamp."

Jeremy Strong

worst dressed celebrities sag awards photos
Source: @THR/X

Sensing a theme? Jeremy Strong — who lost in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role to Kieran Culkin — stepped out in yet another green suit to the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

One critic claimed The Apprentice actor looked like "a decent avocado at Whole Foods."

Zooey Deschanel

worst dressed celebrities sag awards photos
Source: @CBR/X

Zooey Deschanel might have looked a bit too business casual at Sunday night's star-studded gathering.

In reaction to her black-and-white, sophisticated style, one social media users snubbed: "Looks like a nun, WTF is this awards?"

worst dressed celebrities sag awards photos
Source: @bronwynnewport/Instagram

Bronwyn Newport used a bedazzled roller skate as a handbag to accessorize her bright green dress — which was covered in feather detail.

