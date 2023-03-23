Jane Seymour's Wild & Crazy Life: 4 Nasty Divorces

And, she said she’s learned through repetitive divorces, the best thing for a divorcing couple to do is “to let go. Try to find a way to communicate and keep what was good in the relationship.” That isn’t always easy. Part of her problems as a wife was that she kept working, even though some men would rather she stay home. “I had to work for a living,” she said. Along the way, Seymour — who’s been frequently voted one of the world’s sexiest women and has posed for Playboy three times — has had her share of boyfriends, including her Dr. Quinn co-star Joe Lando. “I fell in lust with many co-stars, yes,” said Seymour. “I fell madly in lust with my costar on Dr. Quinn. It was wonderful for a very short amount of time, but then they picked up the series after we broke up so we had to pretend to be in lust for the next seven years!”

The feisty lady says she loves the independence of her life now and figures that’s the secret to true happiness. She found love with dashing British movie director David Green in 2016, but says she still lives “on my own terms.”

“What I’ve learnt since the last divorce is that I can do it myself. I run my own life. I run my own businesses. I produce my own movies and make my own choices. I’m fortunate to have a partner who is super-smart.”

And she has no intention of getting hitched again. “It works so well so why mess with it?” she laughed. “We love one another, but we prioritize our families. I’m incredibly fortunate.” Meanwhile, she’s loving her role as the title character on Harry Wild, which can be streamed on Roku. Added Seymour, “I’m not quite as wild, sexually, as Harry is, but I do like to have fun!”