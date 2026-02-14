Jane Seymour, 74, Reveals Her Secret to Aging Gracefully Is 'Never Put on an Enormous Amount of Weight': 'I've Always Managed to Maintain'

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour doesn't gatekeep her beauty secrets! At the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women 2026 Red Dress Collection Concert in NYC, the actress exclusively spilled to OK! about how she's aged so gracefully.

Jane Seymour Shares Health Tips

Source: mega Jane Seymour believes 'maintaining' your weight is the key to aging gracefully.

"Well, I've never really put on an enormous amount of weight. I've always managed to maintain. I don't want to be too thin and I stay, you know, equal," she shared. "I work out, I do Pilates, some gyrotonics and a little bit of that. I'm not obsessive about any of it." "I grow my food at home organically. I think that really helps," the British star added. "I go to the doctor regularly and make sure I'm doing everything I can."

The Actress Dishes on Heart Health

Source: mega The actress grows her own organic food and does exercises like Pilates.

Seymour also touched on the importance of women looking after their heart health. When asked for her biggest health tip, she replied, "Well, I think first of all, the education of knowing that it is the number one killer. A lot of women will worry about b----- cancer or something like that, but they won't actually address the number one killer, which is heart disease." "It's really about education," the movie star emphasized. "It's about knowing, going to the doctor, finding out what your cholesterol is, finding out about your blood pressure, and then if you need to take medication, you do, but the rest of the time, and regardless, you need to take care of you nutrition, exercise and weight. You know, you just have to, you just have to be healthy if you want to last longer."

Inside the Actress' Relationship

Source: mega Seymour stressed the importance of women paying attention to heart health.

After four divorces, the Live and Let Die star assumed she would be flying solo for the rest of her life — but that all changed when she met musician John Zambetti in 2023. "I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have," the mom-of-four confessed in a 2025 interview. "70 is the new 50."

Source: @janeseymour/instagram The mom-of-four thinks '70 is the new 50.'