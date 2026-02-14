or
Article continues below advertisement
Jane Seymour, 74, Reveals Her Secret to Aging Gracefully Is 'Never Put on an Enormous Amount of Weight': 'I've Always Managed to Maintain'

Photo of Jane Seymour
Source: mega

Jane Seymour exclusively told OK! how she's maintained her health and good looks over the decades.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour doesn't gatekeep her beauty secrets!

At the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women 2026 Red Dress Collection Concert in NYC, the actress exclusively spilled to OK! about how she's aged so gracefully.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour Shares Health Tips

Photo of Jane Seymour believes 'maintaining' your weight is the key to aging gracefully.
Source: mega

Jane Seymour believes 'maintaining' your weight is the key to aging gracefully.

"Well, I've never really put on an enormous amount of weight. I've always managed to maintain. I don't want to be too thin and I stay, you know, equal," she shared. "I work out, I do Pilates, some gyrotonics and a little bit of that. I'm not obsessive about any of it."

"I grow my food at home organically. I think that really helps," the British star added. "I go to the doctor regularly and make sure I'm doing everything I can."

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Dishes on Heart Health

Photo of The actress grows her own organic food and does exercises like Pilates.
Source: mega

The actress grows her own organic food and does exercises like Pilates.

Seymour also touched on the importance of women looking after their heart health.

When asked for her biggest health tip, she replied, "Well, I think first of all, the education of knowing that it is the number one killer. A lot of women will worry about b----- cancer or something like that, but they won't actually address the number one killer, which is heart disease."

"It's really about education," the movie star emphasized. "It's about knowing, going to the doctor, finding out what your cholesterol is, finding out about your blood pressure, and then if you need to take medication, you do, but the rest of the time, and regardless, you need to take care of you nutrition, exercise and weight. You know, you just have to, you just have to be healthy if you want to last longer."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Actress' Relationship

Photo of Seymour stressed the importance of women paying attention to heart health.
Source: mega

Seymour stressed the importance of women paying attention to heart health.

After four divorces, the Live and Let Die star assumed she would be flying solo for the rest of her life — but that all changed when she met musician John Zambetti in 2023.

"I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have," the mom-of-four confessed in a 2025 interview. "70 is the new 50."

Photo of The mom-of-four thinks '70 is the new 50.'
Source: @janeseymour/instagram

The mom-of-four thinks '70 is the new 50.'

When it comes to being active in the bedroom, Seymour insisted age is just a number.

"In my parents’ generation, and I think a lot of people, they reach a certain age and they go, ‘That’s not part of our life anymore, and it’s not necessary.’ I just think, with maturity, you understand your body, you understand what feels good, and you have knowledge, so put it down to that," she explained.

