Bikini Ready! Stars Share Their Best Summer Diet Tips

celebrities best summer diet tips
Source: @jlo/Instagram; @demimoore/Instagram; @janeseymour/Instagram

These stunning Hollywood stars — most over 50 — are proving age is just a number when it comes to feeling fabulous.

Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Heather Graham (55)

heather graham
Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram

Heather Graham said, "I avoid white flour and sugar, and I eat lots of plants."

When asked how she keeps up with her regimen despite traveling all the time, the License to Drive star explained, "I've become one of those annoying people who's like, 'I'm not gonna eat white flour and I'm not gonna eat sugar.' I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

Eva Longoria (50)

eva longoria
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

"I eat five small meals a day — and always include healthy fat like avocado," said Eva Longoria.

Salma Hayek (58)

salma hayek
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek boosts her collagen intake with nutrient-rich bone broth.

"Right now I am doing something that I'm really loving. It is called bone broth!" she revealed to People. "It's sort of disgusting. You take a bunch of bones from a cow and you slow cook them for many, many hours."

Cameron Diaz (52)

cameron diaz
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz "eats dinner at 4 p.m. and then nothing else for the night!"

Demi Moore (62)

demi moore
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

"I swear by raw vegetables and no dairy at all," said Demi Moore.

At 62, The Substance actress has been open about embracing aging in Hollywood.

"[It] is really being in acceptance of who we are, as we are, at whatever moment that is," she told People in an April issue. "I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. Like how incredible that my body grew three human beings and I have overall really incredible health."

Elizabeth Hurley (60)

elizabeth hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley frequently posts thirst traps online.

Elizabeth Hurley shared, "I start every morning with two glasses of warm water. It curbs my appetite."

In addition to prioritizing her hydration, Hurley avoids processed food.

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut. "When I'm at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

Jane Seymour (74)

jane seymour
Source: @janeseymour/Instagram

As for Jane Seymour's diet secret: "I eat like a European — small portions, lots of fish and nothing processed."

Jennifer Aniston (56)

jennifer aniston
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

"I do 16:8 intermittent fasting — no food until noon!" Jennifer Aniston shared.

Sofía Vergara (52)

sofaa vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara revealed, "I eat what I want, but only half. I'm a big fan of portion control."

Jennifer Lopez (55)

jennifer lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram

To achieve her toned body, Jennifer Lopez cuts out "caffeine, alcohol and processed sugar completely!"

Halle Berry (58)

halle berry
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry follows a keto lifestyle, which focuses on "lots of healthy fats and no sugar at all."

