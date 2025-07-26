Bikini Ready! Stars Share Their Best Summer Diet Tips

"I swear by raw vegetables and no dairy at all," said Demi Moore.

At 62, The Substance actress has been open about embracing aging in Hollywood.

"[It] is really being in acceptance of who we are, as we are, at whatever moment that is," she told People in an April issue. "I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. Like how incredible that my body grew three human beings and I have overall really incredible health."