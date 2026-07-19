Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Make Red Carpet Debut as Romance Gets Serious
July 19 2026, Published 9:26 a.m. ET
Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber have publicly embraced their relationship, showcasing their affection during Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles.
The couple made their red carpet debut wearing matching white outfits, drawing attention from attendees and onlookers alike.
The Couple Shares Sweet Tributes
Parrish, 37, shared her feelings about Farber, 42, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. She described him as “the sweetest, most brightest light to everybody that he meets,” emphasizing his kind-hearted nature towards friends, family, and even strangers. Parrish noted that Farber has “the biggest heart and is so caring and loving.”
Farber reciprocated Parrish’s admiration, stating, “She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side.” His praise highlights the strong emotional connection they share.
Friendship Turned Into Romance
Their romance began in April, shortly after Parrish finalized her divorce from Chris Long. The couple first met during Parrish’s participation in Dancing With the Stars in 2014. “We were friends for years,” Parrish explained, noting that their friendship laid the foundation for their current relationship.
Social media activity further illustrates their bond. Farber posted a video of the couple dancing together, captioning it, “She’s still got it @janelparrish 🔥.” Parrish expressed gratitude for their joyful moments together, reinforcing their playful dynamic.
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Both Moved on After Divorces
Both Parrish and Farber have recently navigated significant life changes, as Farber also finalized his divorce from Emma Slater earlier this year.
The timing of their renewed connection has prompted discussions about how their past relationships inform their current romance.
Janel Parrish Embraced a Fresh Start
Parrish reflected on the unexpected nature of their relationship, stating, “You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed.” Her words resonate with those who appreciate the beauty of unexpected love.
Now, as they embark on this new chapter, Parrish emphasizes the importance of living in the moment. “I’m living in the present and just being grateful every day that I wake up,” she affirmed. This commitment to mindfulness and gratitude highlights her positive outlook.
As fans witness the unfolding of Parrish and Farber’s love story, the excitement surrounding their relationship continues to grow. Their red carpet debut signifies a new beginning, leaving many to ponder what the future holds for this charming couple.