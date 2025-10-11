Unbreakable Bonds: Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Who Became Lifelong Friends

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber

Four years after competing in DWTS Season 24 in 2017, Simone Biles turned to her former partner, Sasha Farber, to help create a gymnastics routine for the Tokyo Olympics. In the fifth episode of her "Simone vs Herself" Facebook Watch series, which premiered in July 2021, Biles revealed she enlisted Farber for a fresh take on her floor routine. "Usually, I have a different choreographer, but this year I felt like we needed to be a little bit different, spice it up," Biles explained. "Whenever I worked with Sasha on Dancing With the Stars, we always said, 'Oh, my gosh, if we could do a floor routine, how cool would that be?'" Farber, excited to collaborate again, shared his enthusiasm. "From the first day to [being] where she is already, I can't wait to see what it's like in months to come," the Australia native expressed, hoping to showcase the gold medalist's "sassy" side in the new routine.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cheryl Burke said AJ McLean had a positive impact on her after they were paired in November 2020. "I always believe that people come into your lives because it's either a reflection of who you are or who you want to be or who you're trying not to be," she said. "But there's always this reason. There's a reason for this energy and energy coming together." Burke added, "AJ is just a reflection of who I am at times, which is someone who tries to control the situation. I'm seeing him and I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, this is what I do!'" According to the former Dance Moms star, the Backstreet Boys member influenced her in a positive way, "with him being sober and we can talk therapy talk."

Bill Engvall and Emma Slater

Bill Engvall and Emma Slater became so close that the stand-up comedian officiated her wedding to Farber in March 2018. In honor of International Dance Day in 2021, Slater opened up about her former dance partner and the friendship they formed after their appearance on the dance competition series. "We clung in there every week, by the grace of God somehow and we laughed the whole time," Slater said. "We still laugh about it! … Love you @billengvall hope this made you laugh all over again!"

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

After winning DWTS in 2017, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess developed a close-knit friendship behind the cameras. "Bobby is now absolute family to me now," Burgess said. "We FaceTime pretty much everyday. We got our Mirror Ball tattoo together. Our promised Mirror Ball tattoo." The 40-year-old Australian ballroom dancer called Bones her "big brother forever," adding, "We were close throughout the season, absolutely, but even after the season we've become closer. We've had more human time, no stress, no, 'Oh, my god, how are we going to make this happen and do it?' Just truly getting to hang out and just be humans with each other and I have so, so much love for him."

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa

After competing in DWTS Season 30, Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa showed off their friendship at the Industry Dance Awards in 2022. When the "Karma" singer struck up a romance with Chris Hughes, Johnson revealed she wanted the best for Siwa as she expressed her support for her newfound love. "I, firsthand, know that love happens when you least expect it," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight while at the American Music Awards. "I'm just happy for her. I want her to be happy and enjoy young love. So I'm here for it."

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

After her DWTS journey with Johnny Weir ended, Britt Stewart revealed she felt "so incredibly blessed" she got paired with the Olympic figure skater. "By now it is no secret that Johnny and I created a very special bond over the duration of the season. Our connection to each other was instantaneous. It was honestly a bit strange how quickly we connected because we are both fiercely private people and not normally quick to let people in," she opened up. Although their elimination left them disappointed, Stewart said she "couldn't be more proud" of her first season and the experience they created together. She continued, "I truly believe that this is just the start for Johnny and I. I know that our journey on DWTS was just the beginning as friends and in life. I can't wait to continue to inspire, bring joy and break boundaries!"

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

DWTS Season 25 champions Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold had "so many amazing things" that helped both of them to grow before and after winning the competition series. "I think that the thing we're both going to take away from this is what we've been able to impart in each other's lives, and how that has made us better and the friendship and the family orientation that we have been able to establish has been amazing," Fisher said.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold

Arnold also formed a friendship with Matt James after meeting in DWTS Season 30. In 2022, James wrote a touching Instagram tribute to celebrate Arnold's birthday and honor their friendship post-DWTS. "There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family 💙," James wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday @lindsarnold 😊🥳🎂"

Pasha Pashkov and Kate Flannery

Years after they were paired on DWTS in 2019, Pasha Pashkov and Kate Flannery flaunted their friendship when they spent time with the former's family. "Best time today with my fav dancing family! Don't you just love it when your work travel coincides with the work travel of your famous friends?" Flannery captioned a post. "Thank you @pashapashkov @daniellakaragach it was a great day!" In a June interview with Us Weekly, Pashkov said Flannery is like an aunt to his and wife Daniella Karagach's daughter, Nikita.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez

Former DWTS partners Val Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez built a bond during their time on the show. "At the end of the day it's not about the Mirrorball, it's about the friendships that you create, and I created a friendship with an incredible young lady that I'll be rooting for a very long time," Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly after the Season 23 finale.

Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy

