Article continues below advertisement
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Slams Kody and Robyn's Relationship: 'It Wasn't Appropriate!'

Composite Photo of Janelle Brown, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown
Source: TLC

Janelle Brown slammed Kody and Robyn's extended courtship on 'Sister Wives: One on One.'

By:

June 22 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown didn't hold back during the latest episode of Sister Wives: One on One, claiming that the courtship between her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and his current wife, Robyn Brown, was anything but "appropriate."

Reflecting on Kody, 56, and Robyn's relationship history, Janelle, 56, pointed out that they shared a "very long courtship compared to the rest of us."

She questioned the dynamics at play, stating, "It is not really appropriate for a married man to have a long courtship."

According to Janelle, Kody and Robyn, 46, courted "for almost a year."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janelle Brown
Source: TLC

Janelle Brown revealed she would’ve reconsidered marrying Kody if their courtship had lasted a year.

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid moment, Janelle confessed that had her own courtship with Kody extended over the same duration, she might have reconsidered marrying him altogether. "If I had a year with Kody, I'm not sure I would have married him, honestly," Janelle said to host Sukanya Krishnan, adding, "I might have seen him for a little bit more of who he was, you know what I mean? Gotten sort of off the charm ride."

Despite the past, Janelle expressed no regret for her decisions, insisting, "Regardless, I don't need to go back and trash everything that was. If I were to say, 'Oh, I'm really sorry I did all that,' would I be in this great place?"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kody Brown
Source: TLC

Kody Brown admitted to a deeper connection with Robyn than with his other wives.

Article continues below advertisement

Kody's relationship history remains complicated. Christine Brown was the first to leave Kody in November 2021, with Janelle following suit in December 2022 and his first wife, Meri Brown, confirming their split in January 2023. Kody legally wed Robyn in 2014 to adopt her children from a previous relationship. When reminiscing about meeting Robyn, Kody said, "We locked eyes and I couldn't break away. I'm talking to her like we've known each other our whole lives."

He described the depth of their connection, stating, "The kind of safety combined with just the depth of connection, she's very vulnerable and I was at the time, and we just, there was a depth of connection that I do not believe I have ever had."

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'Sister Wives' Cast
Source: Mega

Christine Brown suggested Kody and Robyn may have had a 'sexual experience' before marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Kody admitted his feelings for Robyn were stronger than those he felt for Janelle, Christine, 53 and Meri, 54. "I noticed a marked difference from the beginning," he said.

Adding to the drama, Christine revealed during the episode that Kody had a "sexual experience" in college that he never disclosed to her but mentioned to Robyn during their first month together. This left Christine questioning the intimacy that Kody and Robyn shared before marriage. "Makes me wonder how close they actually were before they got married," she pondered.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photo of Janelle Brown, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown
Source: @robyn_brown/Instagram; Mega; @janellebrown117/Instagram

The latest revelations on 'Sister Wives' reignited controversy over the timeline of Kody and Robyn’s relationship.

After Sukanya asked if Christine believed Kody and Robyn had "s-- prior" to their marriage, she hinted that they indeed had a prior "sexual experience," raising eyebrows about the true nature of their relationship before tying the knot.

