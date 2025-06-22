Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Slams Kody and Robyn's Relationship: 'It Wasn't Appropriate!'

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown didn't hold back during the latest episode of Sister Wives: One on One, claiming that the courtship between her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and his current wife, Robyn Brown, was anything but "appropriate."

Reflecting on Kody, 56, and Robyn's relationship history, Janelle, 56, pointed out that they shared a "very long courtship compared to the rest of us."

She questioned the dynamics at play, stating, "It is not really appropriate for a married man to have a long courtship."

According to Janelle, Kody and Robyn, 46, courted "for almost a year."