Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Slams Kody and Robyn's Relationship: 'It Wasn't Appropriate!'
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown didn't hold back during the latest episode of Sister Wives: One on One, claiming that the courtship between her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and his current wife, Robyn Brown, was anything but "appropriate."
Reflecting on Kody, 56, and Robyn's relationship history, Janelle, 56, pointed out that they shared a "very long courtship compared to the rest of us."
She questioned the dynamics at play, stating, "It is not really appropriate for a married man to have a long courtship."
According to Janelle, Kody and Robyn, 46, courted "for almost a year."
In a candid moment, Janelle confessed that had her own courtship with Kody extended over the same duration, she might have reconsidered marrying him altogether. "If I had a year with Kody, I'm not sure I would have married him, honestly," Janelle said to host Sukanya Krishnan, adding, "I might have seen him for a little bit more of who he was, you know what I mean? Gotten sort of off the charm ride."
Despite the past, Janelle expressed no regret for her decisions, insisting, "Regardless, I don't need to go back and trash everything that was. If I were to say, 'Oh, I'm really sorry I did all that,' would I be in this great place?"
Kody's relationship history remains complicated. Christine Brown was the first to leave Kody in November 2021, with Janelle following suit in December 2022 and his first wife, Meri Brown, confirming their split in January 2023. Kody legally wed Robyn in 2014 to adopt her children from a previous relationship. When reminiscing about meeting Robyn, Kody said, "We locked eyes and I couldn't break away. I'm talking to her like we've known each other our whole lives."
He described the depth of their connection, stating, "The kind of safety combined with just the depth of connection, she's very vulnerable and I was at the time, and we just, there was a depth of connection that I do not believe I have ever had."
- 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Flirted for Years Before They Got Together: 'There Was No Doubt in My Mind'
- Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Admits She Doesn't 'Like' Kody and Robyn in Shocking Revelation: 'I Don't Want to Know Them'
- Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Questioning' Her Marriage To Kody After Christine & Janelle's Exit, Spills Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kody admitted his feelings for Robyn were stronger than those he felt for Janelle, Christine, 53 and Meri, 54. "I noticed a marked difference from the beginning," he said.
Adding to the drama, Christine revealed during the episode that Kody had a "sexual experience" in college that he never disclosed to her but mentioned to Robyn during their first month together. This left Christine questioning the intimacy that Kody and Robyn shared before marriage. "Makes me wonder how close they actually were before they got married," she pondered.
After Sukanya asked if Christine believed Kody and Robyn had "s-- prior" to their marriage, she hinted that they indeed had a prior "sexual experience," raising eyebrows about the true nature of their relationship before tying the knot.