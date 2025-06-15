Christine Brown Opens Up About 'Sad' S-- Life With Kody Brown: 'It Became Just an Act'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is shedding light on her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband Kody Brown, revealing that their s-- life lacked emotional depth and connection.

"For a long time, it was just fun and it was just a blast. You know, we just had a lot of good times," Christine, 53, reflected about her marriage with Kody, 56, in a teaser a Sister Wives: One on One episode, which aired Sunday, June 8.

However, everything changed for Christine when Kody legally wed his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2014. "When he married Robyn, that's where I was like, 'Oh, there definitely is something missing here.' But at that point… it was already so almost over anyway," she explained candidly.