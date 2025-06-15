Christine Brown Opens Up About 'Sad' S-- Life With Kody Brown: 'It Became Just an Act'
Sister Wives star Christine Brown is shedding light on her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband Kody Brown, revealing that their s-- life lacked emotional depth and connection.
"For a long time, it was just fun and it was just a blast. You know, we just had a lot of good times," Christine, 53, reflected about her marriage with Kody, 56, in a teaser a Sister Wives: One on One episode, which aired Sunday, June 8.
However, everything changed for Christine when Kody legally wed his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2014. "When he married Robyn, that's where I was like, 'Oh, there definitely is something missing here.' But at that point… it was already so almost over anyway," she explained candidly.
Christine elaborates on the lack of intimacy that plagued their relationship, noting that Kody didn't provide for her "emotionally, romantically, physically [or] financially" during their time together. By that stage, she asserts that she had become "independent at that point."
Initially satisfied physically in their relationship, Christine reflects on how s-- ultimately devolved to "just an act" between her and Kody, void of any real emotion. "Well, 'used' is a word, but maybe he felt used too," she admitted, contemplating their changing dynamic. "Like maybe we would just use each other. It didn't mean anything."
As the years went by, Christine believes they grew "apathetic." "Maybe, like. I guess [we] kinda have to. Maybe there was just a need, just a physical need that was met," she suggested.
After host Sukanya Krishnan suggested that s-- had become a "marital obligation" for the couple, Christine agreed. "Probably for both of us. Yeah. Sad," she replied.
Christine didn't shy away from admitting how broken their s-- life had become. "The s-- was never … God, it was just so broken," she confessed, adding that they avoided discussing the issue. "We both knew there was something lacking and something missing. And when you have s-- five times in a year, you realize there's a problem, and it's like, do we really want to talk about it?"
She added: "So we had one conversation on intimacy, and it was like, are we going to have any kind of intimacy, s-- in our marriage? And he was like, no."
That moment marked a turning point for Christine. "And so the next time you come over, I'm like, you're done. You're not staying here anymore. I don't want you in my bed. We're done," she asserted.
Christine made history as the first of Kody's wives to leave in November 2021. More than a year after their spiritual divorce, she found love with David Woolley, marrying him in October 2023.
In the wake of her departure, Christine became a trailblazer among Kody's other wives. Following her lead, Janelle Brown left in December 2022, while Meri Brown and Kody confirmed their split in a joint statement in January 2023.