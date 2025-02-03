Janelle Monáe Roasts Nelly for Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration During Grammys After-Party: 'F--- You'
Janelle Monáe is no longer a fan of Nelly.
The "I Like That" singer put the "Air Force Ones" hitmaker on blast for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration last month as she freestyle rapped with Anderson .Paak during a Grammys after-party on Sunday night, February 2.
"I used to like Nelly ... but then he performed for Donald Trump. F--- that n----. I don't give a f---," Monáe declared during an impromptu rap session at Andy's in West Hollywood, a celeb hotspot co-owned by .Paak.
"Nelly, you sold out. I used to think he was cool ... F--- you n----. Get a new attitude," she continued, per a video obtained by a news publication.
The "Hot in Herre" rapper previously addressed his controversial decision to participate in Trump's Inauguration Day festivities during a post-event interview with NewsNation, insisting: "This is not a campaign trail."
"This is not anything that I feel like I'm influencing people to sway how they feel, but it’s more about the respect and the honor of being invited for what I like to call the greatest country on the planet," he explained.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Monáe's Grammys after-party microphone moment made quite the statement, so did her onstage performance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the actual awards show.
As part of a tribute for Quincy Jones — a music industry mogul who died at age 91 in November 2024 — Monáe performed a compilation of Michael Jackson songs while moonwalking across the stage in an ensemble inspired by the late King of Pop.
During her musical number, Monáe threw her coat into the crowd before it was caught by the one and only Taylor Swift — who was ecstatic to receive the fabric and wore it for a brief period of time afterward while dancing around in the crowd.
Monáe wasn't the only talented artist who expressed anger toward Trump on the night of the Grammys.
Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Alicia Keys were among top stars to throw shade at the president while accepting their awards on Sunday evening.
2025 Grammys host Trevor Noah even snubbed Trump during his opening monologue.
"I want to dedicate this award to all of my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, you’re worth it and I will always fight for you," Shakira said after winning Best Latin Pop Album, as Gaga declared during her speech for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love."
Keys fired shots as she accepted the honorable Dr. Dre global impact award, noting: "DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] is not a threat, it's a gift. And the more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and as you see tonight, music is the unstoppable language that connects us all."
TMZ obtained a video of Monáe dissing Nelly.