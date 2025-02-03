Janelle Monáe Roasts Nelly for Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration During Grammys After-Party: 'F--- You'

The "I Like That" singer put the "Air Force Ones" hitmaker on blast for performing at Donald Trump 's inauguration last month as she freestyle rapped with Anderson .Paak during a Grammys after-party on Sunday night, February 2.

"I used to like Nelly ... but then he performed for Donald Trump. F--- that n----. I don't give a f---," Monáe declared during an impromptu rap session at Andy's in West Hollywood, a celeb hotspot co-owned by .Paak.

"Nelly, you sold out. I used to think he was cool ... F--- you n----. Get a new attitude," she continued, per a video obtained by a news publication.