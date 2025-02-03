Trevor Noah Applauded for Slamming President Donald Trump and His Immigration Policies During 2025 Grammy Awards: 'So Real for That'
Trevor Noah didn't hesitate to share his thoughts on President Donald Trump's 2024 win while hosting the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2.
"I don't know if you noticed there's been a few changes in Washington," Noah told the crowd. "So I'm going to enjoy tonight, because it's maybe my last time I get to host anything in this country."
X users were proud of Noah's decision to joke about Trump's stance on migration since the comedian is from South Africa.
"Trevor Noah didn’t waste any time taking a jab at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies," one user noted.
"He’s so real for that tbh," another said.
While fans sided with Noah, others noted that Trump could retaliate against The Daily Show alum.
"If Donald Trump get Trevor Noah banned I won’t be mad," one person noted.
Despite many social media accounts seemingly siding with Noah, Trump's supporters were annoyed with the comment.
"Bye bye! We need someone better hosting," one stated.
"My mother has the Grammys on and already turned it off with Trevor Noah making a Trump joke not even five minutes in," another revealed.
Although Noah didn't back Trump, Kanye West, who was in attendance, took to X to applaud the Republican before arriving on the red carpet.
“Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” the "Monster" rapper shared before adding, “D---. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f--- I want. I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this one’s for you.”
When West first endorsed Trump in 2016, his reputation was greatly impacted by it.
“The democrats made me take the loser post down," the dad-of-four said in his rant. "Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”
“I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black,” he added.
In 2018, a source close to West explained why the producer has an affinity for the Celebrity Apprentice host.
“He loves Donald Trump; he is convinced that Trump is going to change America for the better and thinks that he’s already done an amazing job,” the insider told People. “He talks about Trump all the time; he watches the news and finds times when Trump is being treated unfairly, and he talks about them all the time.”
West then defended his political opinions.
“It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago,” West declared.
“We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all their policies,” the Yeezy founder added.