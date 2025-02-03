Trevor Noah Applauded for Slamming President Donald Trump and His Immigration Policies During 2025 Grammy Awards: 'So Real for That'

"I don't know if you noticed there's been a few changes in Washington," Noah told the crowd. "So I'm going to enjoy tonight, because it's maybe my last time I get to host anything in this country."

X users were proud of Noah's decision to joke about Trump's stance on migration since the comedian is from South Africa.

"Trevor Noah didn’t waste any time taking a jab at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies," one user noted.

"He’s so real for that tbh," another said.