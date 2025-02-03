Taylor Swift Dances to Billie Eilish's 2025 Grammys Performance After Their Rumored Feud: Watch
There's clearly no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish!
Though rumors swirled last year that the two superstars were feuding, the "Fortnight" crooner got up from her seat and danced around as Eilish performed her hit "Birds of a Feather" at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2.
In videos on social media, Swift, 35, was seen having a ball while grooving with pal Margaret Qualley, 30, in the audience, with the latter even spinning around the blonde beauty at one point.
Rumors of the two being at odds began in March 2024, when Eilish, 23, criticized music artists who release multiple vinyl variants, accusing them of being greedy and wasteful.
"We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money ..." she told Billboard.
"It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable," she continued. "And then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f------ 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."
Since Swift is known to release a few variants for her albums, many people thought she was shading the Pennsylvania native — however, Eilish denied the accusations.
"I wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME ! which I clearly state in the article," she explained on social media. "The climate crisis is now and it's about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better."
Despite Eilish's denial, Swift fueled fire to the buzz when she released new variants of The Tortured Poets Department on the very same day Eilish released her album Hit Me Hard and Soft in May.
Things became even more heated later that month, as Eilish dissed the idea of playing three-hour concerts, something Swift did throughout her record-breaking Eras Tour.
"I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic," the "What Was I Made For?" vocalist told fans in a livestream. "Nobody wants that.You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours."