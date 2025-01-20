'I'm Not Doing This for Money!': Nelly Defends Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration Following Backlash
Rapper Nelly didn’t hold back while addressing criticism over his decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20.
"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office," the “Air Force Ones” singer explained during a livestream.
"It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office," he continued. "So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can d--- sure perform for whoever [is] in office."
During the livestream, Nelly also addressed viewers who raised “racist” claims against Trump. Speaking alongside fellow rapper Willie D, Nelly fired back, "I would ask them to show me where he’s a white supremacist."
Nelly added: "The politics, for me, is over. He won! He's the president. He's the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world. It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would've asked me to perform, I would've performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would've won and asked me to perform, I would've performed.”
An insider revealed that Nelly’s family has a deep history of military service — including his father, uncle and aunts.
"[They] all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote. He has personally stayed away from politics and wouldn’t participate in campaigning for anyone, but this performance is for the highest office,” the source said, emphasizing that Nelly sees the opportunity as "an honor."
Nelly isn’t the only artist set to take the stage, as Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw and Carrie Underwood are also scheduled to perform at the U.S. Capitol.
Like the rapper, Underwood has also faced backlash since announcing she’ll perform “America the Beautiful.”
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Despite her alleged good intentions, The View panelist Joy Behar was annoyed by the country star's decision.
"I would not normalize him. She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love our country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which. I can say now every day," Behar said on January 14.
"I would not be the person to say, 'Don't do it,' because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one's asked me, but that's another story," she added.
Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg defended the American Idol winner.
"I stand behind her," Goldberg, 69, said. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support."
"It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching," she added. "But that's just me."
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, also sided with Underwood, calling out social media’s harsh reactions. She urged people to avoid trying to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics."
"If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows," Griffin stated.
The former White House staffer added that "from a business standpoint," the blonde star could potentially "make a lot of money" from her decision to support Trump, 78, suggesting she might "become an icon of MAGA and the American right."
