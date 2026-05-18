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Janet Jackson Celebrates 'Special' 60th Birthday With Sister La Toya After Fueling Family Feud Rumors With 'Michael' Biopic Absence: Photos

image of janet Jackson, inset of la toya Jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson celebrated her 60th birthday with sister La Toya and the rest of her family.

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May 18 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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Janet Jackson turned the big 6-0 with a fun-filled bash!

The "Rhythm Nation" singer celebrated her birthday on Saturday, May 16, and she shared a clip of her gorgeous party on social media.

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Source: @janetjackson/Instagram

Janet Jackson shared a glimpse of her party on social media.

“I'm so grateful for the outpouring of love today. You have all made my 60th so special,” she penned in her heartwarming caption.

“Every single post, tribute, and wish touches my heart. I thank God for every additional day of life and for putting each of you in it. Wishing you all returned blessings & I look forward to seeing you soon,” Janet gushed.

Her friends and family — including older sister La Toya — joined her for the surprise celebration.

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image split of Janet Jackson
Source: @janetjackson/Instagram

The 'Rhythm Nation' crooner is feeling 'Sixtylicious.'

Janet's clip featured her donning a sash with the word “sixtylicious" scrawled across as she blew out her candles on her cake.

Her soirée also included a DJ, a tasty buffet of food and had partygoers drinking and singing to her.

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Janet Jackson Has Been 'Amazing Since 1966'

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image split of Janet Jackson
Source: @janetjackson/Instagram

'I'm so grateful for the outpouring of love today. You have all made my 60th so special,' Janet Jackson wrote on Instagram about her big day.

“We are so blessed to celebrate who God made you and called you to be. Live, live live unconditionally and free,” one friend could be heard saying in the snap.

The house where the event took place was filled with balloons and even had a banner that hilariously said, "Holy s--- you're 60!"

"Amazing since 1966," another banner read.

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Janet Jackson Youngest of 10 Siblings

image of Janet Jackson
Source: @janetjackson/Instagram

Janet Jackson was surprised with a fun house party by her family and friends.

The "All For You" crooner is the youngest of 10 siblings, with her older brother Michael Jackson dying in June 2009 at the age of 50 from cardiac arrest caused by acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

Janet and the King of Pop were close and also famously collaborated on their 1995 R&B hit "Scream."

Jackie Jackson, Janet's older brother, also paid tribute to her on her special day. "Happy Birthday to my incredible sister Janet! 🎉 So proud of the woman and legend you are. Wishing you love, joy, and endless blessings today and always. Love you, sis! ❤️," the 75-year-old penned on Instagram.

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Janet Jackson Did Not Appear in 'Michael'

image of la toya Jackson
Source: MEGA

La Toya Jackson revealed why Janet Jackson was absent in the 'Michael' film.

The Jackson family was thrusted back into the spotlight recently following the April release of Michael, a musical biopic based on the "Thriller" singer's early life.

Janet fueled rumors of a family feud after being noticeably absent from the drama. She was not portrayed or even mentioned in any capacity.

La Toya, 69, revealed why her sister was not involved with the project, telling Variety at Michael's Los Angeles premiere last month: “She was asked and she kindly declined."

“So you have to respect her wishes," she added.

Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson took on the daunting task of playing him on the silver screen, while actress Jessica Sula portrayed La Toya.

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