How the Michael Jackson Film Is Now the Worst Reviewed Music Biopic in History: Report

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's new biopic didn't get the best reviews.

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Source: MEGA Critics have been blunt in their assessments.

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Even the critically lukewarm I Wanna Dance with Somebody achieved 43 percent, while Back to Black edges ahead at 35 percent. Only Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, has scored lower, at 18 percent. Critics have been blunt in their assessments. A reviewer at BBC News described the film as "a bland and barely competent daytime TV movie," while critic Brian Viner said: "It is simplistic, unchallenging and riddled with egregious omissions." Industry sources suggested the backlash stems from what they described as a "carefully controlled narrative" – which others have branded a "whitewash" of Michael's scandals.

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One insider said: "The film avoids the most controversial aspects of Michael Jackson's life, and that has left critics questioning its credibility – it feels incomplete. And it is getting some of the worst reviews of a music biopic in movie history as a result." Central to the criticism is the absence of the child abuse allegations that shadowed much of Michael's career.

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Source: MEGA The movie came out on April 24.

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According to Variety, the original cut included a third act addressing the fallout from those allegations, ending with investigators arriving at Neverland Ranch. However, the storyline was removed after producers identified a legal clause tied to a settlement with accuser Jordan Chandler that barred any depiction or mention of him. A source close to the production said: "Once the legal constraints became clear, the filmmakers had no choice but to rework the ending – but that decision fundamentally changed the story they were telling."

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The revisions delayed the film's release by approximately a year and have fueled claims the final version presents an overly polished image of Jackson. Several figures close to the singer declined to participate. His sister Janet Jackson was among them. Her sibling LaToya Jackson said: "She was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."

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Source: MEGA Michael's daughter Paris Jackson has been more openly critical.