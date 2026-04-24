Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reflects on Watching New Biopic After Family Drama: 'My Father Is the Most Misunderstood Person Out There'

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Prince Jackson is opening up about an emotional experience after watching the new biopic about his father, Michael Jackson. “I think that my father is the most misunderstood person out there, and I hope you get a glimpse into the life and the cause and effect that made him who he was,” he told ABC News.

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Source: @ABC/X Prince Jackson described the biopic as a deeply personal and 'therapeutic experience.'

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“I know when I finished reading the script early on, for me, it felt like a culmination of who my dad was. I heard these stories growing up that he had told me himself or that other family members had shared with me, and to see it packaged in a way like a beginning, middle and end, it may be closer to the story in a way,” he added.

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Michael Jackson’s son reflects on his dad’s legacy — and the powerful moment of seeing his cousin Jafar Jackson portray him in 'Michael.'

"I had not seen my father in a long time, and to see him — Jafar just embodied him and brought him back in that moment.” pic.twitter.com/VYAdAUA736 — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2026 Source: @ABC/X

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For Prince, the experience of being involved in the film went beyond just watching. He admitted that working on the project was a “therapeutic experience to relive it on set,” giving him a chance to reconnect with memories of his father in a meaningful way. One of the most powerful moments came when he saw his cousin Jaafar Jackson fully transformed into the King of Pop.

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Source: MEGA Seeing Jaafar Jackson portray Michael left Prince in 'emotional shock.'

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Prince revealed he was in an “emotional shock,” as he “hasn’t seen” his father for a “long time.” “Jafaar embodied him and brought him back and that moment,” he shared, adding that he is “eternally grateful” for his cousin.

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Aside from Prince, Michael had two other children — Paris and Bigi Jackson. The biopic traces his journey from his early days performing with the Jackson 5 during the Motown era to his rise as a global superstar.

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Source: Lionsgate Films The film aimed to show a more complete and human side of Michael Jackson, including both his struggles and achievements.

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie first premiered in Berlin on April 10 before making its U.S. debut on April 20, with a wider release set for April 24. According to the official synopsis, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

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Source: Lionsgate Movies/Youtube

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Despite years of reported family tension, the Los Angeles premiere became a rare show of unity, with several Jackson relatives coming together to honor the late star. La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jackie Jackson and Austin Brown were all in attendance alongside Prince, though Paris and Bigi were notably absent. La Toya also revealed that her sister Janet Jackson "kindly declined" to be part of the flick.

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Source: Lionsgate Films Several members of the Jackson family attended the premiere.

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La Toya also shared her own emotional reaction to the film, revealing just how deeply it affected her. She said she believes her brother is “looking down on us,” adding that she “cried three times” while watching.