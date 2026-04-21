La Toya Jackson Confirms Janet Declined to Be in New 'Michael' Biopic

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La Toya Jackson is setting the record straight about her sister Janet Jackson’s absence from the highly anticipated Michael biopic. While attending the film’s star-studded U.S. premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20, La Toya addressed why Janet didn’t take part in the project.

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Source: MEGA La Toya Jackson confirmed that Janet Jackson declined to appear in the 'Michael' biopic.

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“Well, she was asked, and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes,” the 69-year-old shared with Variety.

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Latoya Jackson confirms that Janet Jackson declined to be in the #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/ShRjV39k9Z — Nick | ❤️❤️ (@EnjoyMissJanet) April 21, 2026 Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X

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During another interview, La Toya said that she’s sure that her brother Michael is “looking down on us,” adding that she “cried three times” watching the movie. “The story of your family in the beginning. When you recall those days, it becomes emotional to you, and that’s basically what happened,” she told Extra.

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La Toya also said that “it’s wonderful” that the King of Pop had a great impact on the world. “It’s funny because when you are a part of the family, you live with this every day. And, he had so much more talent to show, and he did it,” she gushed. “And, I like ‘Mike, show them this!’ and he’ll say ‘No, give them a little bit of time.’”

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Source: MEGA The film explores Michael Jackson’s rise from the Jackson 5 to global superstardom.

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The film, titled Michael, marks the first official biopic about the late singer. It traces his journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 during the Motown era to his rise as a global solo superstar.

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LaToya Jackson says late brother Michael Jackson would be "honored" by "Michael" biopic and reveals the moments that made her cry. @michaelmovie #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/iqHpHrcjHG — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 21, 2026 Source: @extratv/X

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie premiered in Berlin on April 10 and is set for a wider release on April 24. According to the flick’s synopsis, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

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La Toya turned heads at the premiere, stepping out in a sleek, figure-hugging black gown with a strapless design. She paired the elegant look with opera-length gloves and statement diamond jewelry, giving off a classic Hollywood vibe with a signature Jackson twist. Her honey-blonde waves and bold red lip completed the glamorous ensemble.

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Source: MEGA Several members of the Jackson family attended the Los Angeles premiere.

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The night quickly turned into a family celebration, with several members of the Jackson clan showing up to support the film and honor Michael’s legacy.

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Marlon, Jermaine, Jackie Jackson and Austin Brown were all in attendance, alongside Michael’s son Prince Jackson. His other children, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson, were notably absent.

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Source: MEGA The biopic highlights both the triumphs and struggles of Michael Jackson’s life.

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Paris previously made headlines when she pushed back on claims about her involvement in the film. After Colman Domingo — who portrays Joe Jackson in the biopic — suggested she had supported the project, she quickly shut that down.