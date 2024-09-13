Janet Jackson's 'Pants Split' Right in Front of Queen Elizabeth When She Was Performing 'Rhythm Nation': 'I Just Faced Forward'
Just as Janet Jackson thought she was delivering one of the greatest performances of her life for Queen Elizabeth II in the 1990s, it turns out that was far from the truth!
“Funny story about this outfit,” the 58-year-old singer recalled. “I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing 'Rhythm Nation.' Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”
Jackson talked about her wardrobe malfunction in a video interview with British Vogue, which was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, September 12.
"I just faced forward," the artist recalled, saying she was forced to carefully adjust her dance moves at that time so that she wouldn't "flash" the queen.
- 13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
- 10 Musical Siblings: From Michael and Janet Jackson to The Jonas Brothers
- Janet Jackson Says Performing Michael Jackson Duet 'Scream' Makes Her Think About 'What He Was Going Through at the Time'
This isn't the first time the "Together Again" songstress has dealt with a wardrobe malfunction. During her infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, Jackson's assets were shown to the world.
As OK! previously reported, during the show, the *NSYNC member tore off part of Jackson's clothing and exposed the right part of her chest.
The scandalous performance, dubbed "Nipplegate," started when the mom-of-one and her stylist planned a costume stunt, former SVP for MTV Salli Frattini said.
Jackson wanted to show her red bustier, not her private part, though Timberlake only learned about the plan on the day of the performance and didn't get the chance to practice, reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2022, Jackson spoke about the controversy and how it didn't affect her friendship with the "Mirrors" crooner.
“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” she said about the incident during Part 2 of her Janet Jackson documentary for Lifetime. “And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s gotta stop. Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends.”