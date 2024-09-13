Janet Jackson's 'Pants Split' Right in Front of Queen Elizabeth When She Was Performing 'Rhythm Nation': 'I Just Faced Forward'

“Funny story about this outfit,” the 58-year-old singer recalled. “I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing 'Rhythm Nation.' Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”

Jackson talked about her wardrobe malfunction in a video interview with British Vogue, which was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, September 12.