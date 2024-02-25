Britney Spears Raves About 'Beautiful' and 'Bright' Janet Jackson Following Drama With Ex Justin Timberlake

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive… She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time,” she began the tribute to the 57-year-old.

“She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life. Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine,” the blonde beauty penned.