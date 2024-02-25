Britney Spears Raves About 'Beautiful' and 'Bright' Janet Jackson Following Drama With Ex Justin Timberlake
Even pop stars look up to pop stars!
In an Instagram post from Saturday, February 24, Britney Spears praised Janet Jackson — who famously had a wardrobe malfunction while performing with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl — following the “Toxic” singer’s drama with the *NSYNC member.
“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive… She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time,” she began the tribute to the 57-year-old.
“She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life. Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine,” the blonde beauty penned.
The kind words about Jackson came after Spears and her ex Timberlake shaded each other after the 42-year-old apologized for her negative remarks about their relationship in her October 2024 memoir, The Woman in Me.
The upload about Jackson could be connected to her feud with the father-of-two, as Timberlake is famously hated for exposing the sister of Michael Jackson on live television.
After the incident, Jackson was largely black balled, including being uninvited to that year’s Grammy Awards. While Jackson’s career took a lot of heat, both stars were accused of revealing her chest on purpose for publicity.
Timberlake is now facing backlash for his treatment of Spears after she showed remorse for exposing his alleged bad behavior in her book.
Just days after Spears wrote, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? P.S. 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," on Instagram, Timberlake responded at his concert.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he told the crowd on January 31 before singing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which is a song that's been tied to the end of his relationship with Spears since its release.
Spears then hit back with another social media upload.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets!!!" she penned on Thursday, February 1. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry !!!"
The caption seemingly alluded to her previous comments, where she alleged that when she "beat" JT in basketball years ago, "he would cry."