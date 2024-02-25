OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Raves About 'Beautiful' and 'Bright' Janet Jackson Following Drama With Ex Justin Timberlake

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 25 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Even pop stars look up to pop stars!

In an Instagram post from Saturday, February 24, Britney Spears praised Janet Jackson — who famously had a wardrobe malfunction while performing with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl — following the “Toxic” singer’s drama with the *NSYNC member.

Article continues below advertisement
brit jsutin
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears dated Justin Timberlake from 1999-2002.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive… She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time,” she began the tribute to the 57-year-old.

“She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life. Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine,” the blonde beauty penned.

Article continues below advertisement

The kind words about Jackson came after Spears and her ex Timberlake shaded each other after the 42-year-old apologized for her negative remarks about their relationship in her October 2024 memoir, The Woman in Me.

The upload about Jackson could be connected to her feud with the father-of-two, as Timberlake is famously hated for exposing the sister of Michael Jackson on live television.

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackspon
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake famously performed at the 2004 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

After the incident, Jackson was largely black balled, including being uninvited to that year’s Grammy Awards. While Jackson’s career took a lot of heat, both stars were accused of revealing her chest on purpose for publicity.

Timberlake is now facing backlash for his treatment of Spears after she showed remorse for exposing his alleged bad behavior in her book.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears released her memoir, 'The Woman in Me,' in October.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Just days after Spears wrote, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? P.S. 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," on Instagram, Timberlake responded at his concert.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he told the crowd on January 31 before singing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which is a song that's been tied to the end of his relationship with Spears since its release.

Spears then hit back with another social media upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets!!!" she penned on Thursday, February 1. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry !!!"

The caption seemingly alluded to her previous comments, where she alleged that when she "beat" JT in basketball years ago, "he would cry."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.