NEWS Janice Dickinson's Bold Claim: Liam Neeson Has the 'Biggest' P----- in Hollywood Source: Mega Janice Dickinson once claimed Liam Neeson had the ‘biggest’ p---- in Hollywood, comparing it to an Evian bottle during a 2011 interview. OK! Staff Aug. 1 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In a shocking revelation from 2006, Janice Dickinson once declared that Liam Neeson possessed "the biggest p---- of any man alive," as reported by the New York Post. Now 70, Dickinson stood by her claim five years later during an interview with Star magazine, offering a vivid description of the encounter. "It was like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants," she recounted in 2011. "The earth shook. Oh my God, you don't understand. I swallowed my tongue. I was so shocked. This was way before he was famous, too."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Liam Neeson had a brief romance with Janice Dickinson before his rise to fame.

Article continues below advertisement

In her 2002 memoir, No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World's First Supermodel, Dickinson shared that she and Neeson shared a brief fling prior to his rise as a major movie star. The two connected after his breakup with Julia Roberts, who Neeson dated following their meeting on the set of the 1988 movie Satisfaction. Neeson's illustrious dating history spans beyond Dickinson and Roberts, including high-profile relationships with Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields and Helen Mirren. He was also famously married to the late Natasha Richardson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Liam Neeson's manhood, according to the actress was 'like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants.'

Article continues below advertisement

Neeson and Richardson wed in 1994 and remained together until her tragic death in 2009. Richardson passed away at age 45 after a skiing accident that resulted in internal brain bleeding. Following her untimely loss, Neeson vowed to step away from dating. However, after meeting Pamela Anderson, his stance changed. The two developed a friendship while working on a reboot of The Naked Gun, which later sparked dating rumors during their promotional appearances. By July, a report confirmed that their friendship had blossomed into a romance.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Liam Neeson vowed to step away from dating after Natasha Richardson's death.

Article continues below advertisement

"Pamela and Liam are dating," a source told Us Weekly, adding that there was always chemistry between the two on set, which naturally evolved into a deeper connection. The couple's relationship status is "new," and they are still "learning how to navigate it together." "They are both shy and have tried to stay private, but the spark between them is obvious," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Liam Neeson is currently linked to Pamela Anderson.