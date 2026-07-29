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Jared Leto Faces New Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Four Women

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Source: MEGA

Jared Leto faces sexual misconduct accusations by four women in new BBC documentary.

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July 29 2026, Updated 4:59 a.m. ET

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Jared Leto was recently accused of sexual misconduct by four women.

According to reports, the alleged incidents took place between 2002 and 2016, when the Oscar-winning actor was in his 30s and 40s.

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Jared Leto Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women

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Image of A woman accused Jared Leto of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
Source: MEGA

A woman accused Jared Leto of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

A probe into Leto’s past in the new BBC documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret has brought renewed attention to the allegations against Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman.

One woman alleged that the now 54-year-old sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was just 17.

Another woman claimed that the Suicide Squad star threatened her with sexual assault during an instance when they were left alone in a hotel room when she was 19.

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Image of A woman alleged that she was physically intimate with Jared Leto when she was 17.
Source: MEGA

A woman alleged that she was physically intimate with Jared Leto when she was 17.

A third woman alleged that she had s– with the Golden Globe-winning actor when she was 17 years old, which, under California laws, would be classified as statutory r—. The musician allegedly "shrugged off" a conversation about the age of consent being 18 in the U.S. state, she claimed.

A fourth accuser alleged that Leto groomed her and tried to coerce her by taking advantage of his celebrity status by making repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16.

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Five Other Women Also Opened Up About Jared Leto Allegedly Making Sexual Advances to Them During Their Younger Years

Image of A woman claimed Jared Leto made sexual advances on her when she was just 14.
Source: MEGA

A woman claimed Jared Leto made sexual advances on her when she was just 14.

In addition to the four women mentioned above, another four women alleged that the Dallas Buyers Club star made strange and often sexually explicit phone calls to them when they were younger.

Another victim claimed that the Morbius star ordered a security guard to take her backstage at a music festival when she was barely 14 years old after making a sexual comment about her chest during an autograph-signing event.

A different unnamed woman stated, “This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it.”

Image of Model Laura La Rue previously accused Jared Leto of sexual misconduct which he denied.
Source: MEGA

Model Laura La Rue previously accused Jared Leto of sexual misconduct which he denied.

Leto has yet to respond to the allegations.

Model Laura La Rue previously accused the rockstar of similar misconduct. She stated that she was 16 when the then-36-year-old allegedly began “flirting” with her, per The Sun.

She also described a visit to his house during which she alleged that he emerged n—- from a room.

“I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” she recalled thinking at the time.

Leto's representatives issued a statement back then, saying, “Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant.”

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