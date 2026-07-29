Jared Leto Fires Back at Criminal Sexual Conduct Allegations: 'Absolutely and Categorically False'

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Jared Leto broke his silence after he was accused of criminal sexual conduct by multiple women. "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," Leto, 54, said in a statement obtained by OK! on Wednesday, July 29.

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Jared Leto Was Accused of Sexual Conduct by Multiple Women

Source: MEGA The alleged incidents reportedly happened between 2002 and 2016.

As OK! previously reported, "The Kill" musician was accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2002 and 2016. A probe into Leto’s past in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret has renewed attention on the allegations against the actor and musician, who was reportedly between his 30s and 40s when the alleged incidents occurred involving women who were teenagers at the time. One woman alleged that Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was just 17.

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The Victims Were Allegedly Teenagers at Time of the Incident

Source: MEGA The unnamed victim claimed her being 17 allegedly wasn't a 'huge concern' for Jared Leto.

A second woman claimed that the Suicide Squad star threatened her with sexual assault during an encounter when they were alone in a hotel room while she was 19. A third victim alleged that she had sexual relations with the House of Gucci actor when she was 17 years old, which under California law would be classified as statutory rape. "It wasn’t a huge concern for him," the unidentified victim claimed, per the BBC. "He told me, ‘I would like you to call me daddy.’ And it was either pretend to be a little girl or ‘my little girl.’"

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Jared Leto Allegedly Used His Celebrity Status to His Advantage

Source: MEGA Jared Leto was also accused of making sexually explicit phone calls to teenagers.

A fourth victim claimed that Leto groomed her when she was 16, claiming he used his celebrity status to exert influence over her and subjected her to repeated sexually explicit phone calls. In addition to the four victims, four separate women claimed that the Dallas Buyers Club star made strange and often sexually explicit phone calls to them when they were younger.

Jared Leto Was Accused of Waking Out of a Room With No Clothes

Source: MEGA Laura La Rue claimed Jared Leto walked out of a room 'n----' when she was 16.