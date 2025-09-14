Celebrities Who Sleep Naked: From Ariana Grande to Emily Ratajkowski and More
Ariana Grande
While Ariana Grande wears extravagant costumes on stage, she prefers to ditch her clothes when the lights go out!
"I sleep in very minimal clothing. My grandmother encourages nude sleeping," said the "we can't be friends" hitmaker.
Chrissy Teigen
In a 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Chrissy Teigen revealed she is "usually either in a robe or naked" when she goes to bed.
John Legend
According to John Legend, he and Teigen "are naked a lot… in bed."
His wife added the "All of Me" hitmaker likes to wear "either a robe or boxer briefs" when the lights go out.
Édgar Ramírez
While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Édgar Ramírez confirmed he snoozes unclothed but always makes sure his feet are comfy and warm inside socks.
"If I'm not next to a body of water, my feet need to be covered," he told Kelly Clarkson. "If I'm not in the water, meaning on the beach or by a pool and my feet can't touch the water I need to cover my feet."
Emily Ratajkowski
While Emily Ratajkowski is comfortable in showing skin in skimpy bikinis, she bares even more in bed.
"I chug water and take off my makeup. I don't sleep with clothes on, so I just get naked, get under the covers, put on Game of Thrones, and relax," she told Harper's Bazaar.
- Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Went Braless
- Sophie Turner Takes On Pajama Trend In Psychedelic-Print Lisa Says Gah Set While Out At Nobu Malibu With Hubby Joe Jonas — Get The Look
- From JoJo Siwa to Kelsea Ballerini: The Worst and Best Dressed Celebs at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum has a sizzling habit: sleeping comfortably sans pajamas.
"As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," she told People about her natural state. "But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic."
Jared Leto
Jared Leto admitted to doing three things naked: sleeping, eating and making whoopee.
Jenny Mollen
In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenny Mollen encouraged her fans to join Gold Bond's Sleep Naked Challenge, as she also participated to achieve better sleep and more hydrated skin.
"Sleeping naked reminded me too much of my parents in the '70s, like free love, when everyone sleeps naked and walks around topless," she explained.
Padma Lakshmi
"I'm an innately tactile person and a very sensual-leaning woman. You have to use the word 'leaning' or it sounds like I'm boasting! When I'm in my own private space, I do spend time with very little on," Padma Lakshmi said of sleeping naked in a 2009 interview with Allure.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara lets her assets rest when she goes to bed, revealing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she sleeps in her birthday suit.