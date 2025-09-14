Celebrities Who Sleep Naked: From Ariana Grande to Emily Ratajkowski and More

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande likes to sleep nude!

While Ariana Grande wears extravagant costumes on stage, she prefers to ditch her clothes when the lights go out! "I sleep in very minimal clothing. My grandmother encourages nude sleeping," said the "we can't be friends" hitmaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen and John Legend both shared their bedroom habits.

In a 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Chrissy Teigen revealed she is "usually either in a robe or naked" when she goes to bed.

Article continues below advertisement

John Legend

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore asked Chrissy Teigen and John Legend what they like to wear to sleep.

According to John Legend, he and Teigen "are naked a lot… in bed." His wife added the "All of Me" hitmaker likes to wear "either a robe or boxer briefs" when the lights go out.

Article continues below advertisement

Édgar Ramírez

Source: MEGA Édgar Ramírez admitted he sleeps nude — with one exception.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Édgar Ramírez confirmed he snoozes unclothed but always makes sure his feet are comfy and warm inside socks. "If I'm not next to a body of water, my feet need to be covered," he told Kelly Clarkson. "If I'm not in the water, meaning on the beach or by a pool and my feet can't touch the water I need to cover my feet."

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski often shows skin in sizzling photos she shares online.

While Emily Ratajkowski is comfortable in showing skin in skimpy bikinis, she bares even more in bed. "I chug water and take off my makeup. I don't sleep with clothes on, so I just get naked, get under the covers, put on Game of Thrones, and relax," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum made headlines after stripping down for a photoshoot in August.

Heidi Klum has a sizzling habit: sleeping comfortably sans pajamas. "As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," she told People about her natural state. "But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic."

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto

Source: MEGA Jared Leto revealed his unexpected habit during an appearance on 'Ellen.'

Jared Leto admitted to doing three things naked: sleeping, eating and making whoopee.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Mollen

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen encouraged her fans and followers to sleep naked.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenny Mollen encouraged her fans to join Gold Bond's Sleep Naked Challenge, as she also participated to achieve better sleep and more hydrated skin. "Sleeping naked reminded me too much of my parents in the '70s, like free love, when everyone sleeps naked and walks around topless," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi

Source: MEGA Padma Lakshmi described herself as a 'very sensual-leaning woman.'

"I'm an innately tactile person and a very sensual-leaning woman. You have to use the word 'leaning' or it sounds like I'm boasting! When I'm in my own private space, I do spend time with very little on," Padma Lakshmi said of sleeping naked in a 2009 interview with Allure.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara made the revelation in a hilarious video.