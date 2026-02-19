or
Article continues below advertisement
Jason Aldean Responds to Zach Bryan's Criticism With Quick Comeback

split photo of Zach Bryan & Jason Aldean
Source: mega

Jason Aldean fired back after Zach Bryan mocked his TPUSA halftime performance.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Aldean responded to Zach Bryan's criticisms following the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) alternative halftime show.

Aldean's remarks come after Bryan targeted both him and Brantley Gilbert, who performed “Dirt Road Anthem” during the event on February 8.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Zach Bryan mocked Jason Aldean after a TPUSA halftime event.
Source: @zachlanebryan/TikTok

Zach Bryan mocked Jason Aldean after a TPUSA halftime event.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan, known for his song "Something in the Orange," released a video mocking Aldean and Gilbert. In the parody, he altered Gilbert's lyrics to say, “Chili on a hot dog, talkin' ’bout chili on a hot dog,” while singing alongside his friend Harley Carmichael.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @zachlanebryan/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Gilbert chose to take the high road, sharing a humorous video of himself eating a chili dog, stating, “@zachlanebryan, you can climb all the fences you want, you’re not getting my chili dog.” This caption referenced a previous incident where Bryan was seen climbing a fence during a disagreement with fellow country singer Gavin Adcock.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Zach Bryan parodied lyrics from 'Dirt Road Anthem.'
Source: @zachlanebryan/TikTok

Zach Bryan parodied lyrics from 'Dirt Road Anthem.'

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brantleygilbert/TikTok
jason Aldean

Article continues below advertisement

Aldean chimed in on Gilbert's post, commenting, “Best song I’ve heard from that guy,” in reference to Bryan's parody. This exchange occurred in the wake of Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX, which has drawn considerable attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan expressed his thoughts on the TPUSA show through an Instagram Story, questioning, “What Kid Rock actually thinks is happening across America?” He shared a video in which a friend watched the TPUSA show on a cell phone, pretending to ignore Bad Bunny's performance in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl.
Source: NFL

Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

The criticism from Bryan did not go unnoticed. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their opinions, with one fan asking, “Where’d your patriotism go?”

Others accused Bryan of jealousy, stating, “Look who didn’t get invited to the Super Bowl or the turning point halftime show,” and “lol go throw another cringe worth tantrum Zach and get over your jealousy of Kid Rock! lol! Your career is over lol.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason Aldean commented on Zach Bryan’s post.
Source: mega

Jason Aldean commented on Zach Bryan’s post.

Bryan did not hold back in his comments, stating, “I don’t care what side you’re on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s--- on the planet.”

