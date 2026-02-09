or
Barack Obama Throws Subtle Shade at Donald Trump as He Praises Bad Bunny Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

split photo of bad bunny, barack obama and donald trump
Source: mega

The former president is a big fan of the Puerto Rican star.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Barack Obama loves him some Bad Bunny — so it only makes sense that he would give the Puerto Rican superstar a shout-out ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show.

In a message of support, the Obama Foundation shared a clip via X on Sunday, February 8, that combined all of the times the Latin chart-topper, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, has appeared on Obama's annual "Favorite Songs of the Year" list.

The post was notably captioned, "From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl!"

Source: @ObamaFoundation/x

Barack Obama sent Bad Bunny a message of support ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show.

Donald Trump Questions Barack Obama's Citizenship Status

image of Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned Barack Obama's citizenship status.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned Barack Obama's citizenship status.

The former president's remark served to troll Donald Trump, as the current POTUS has repeatedly questioned his citizenship status.

As recent as 2017, a report by The New York Times revealed an anonymous U.S. senator "listened as the president revived his doubts about Mr. Obama’s birth certificate."

The unnamed politician noted that Trump, 79, "has had a hard time letting go of his claim that Mr. Obama was not born in the United States."

image of Donald Trump criticized the NFL for choosing a Spanish-speaking performer.
Source: mega

Donald Trump criticized the NFL for choosing a Spanish-speaking performer.

Obama, 64, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the same vein, the divisive commander-in-chief and his followers called out the NFL for choosing a Spanish-speaking performer to headline the 2026 Super Bowl.

Many uninformed MAGA supporters have claimed that Puerto Ricans aren't American citizens, despite the fact that they hold the same legal status as those born within the 50 states.

Barack Obama

Bad Bunny's Performance Highlighted That Puerto Ricans Are American

image of Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community.
Source: mega

Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community.

Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community, and at one point, saw him stare directly into the camera as he declared in English, "God bless America."

The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer, 31, also displayed both the American flag and the Puerto Rican flag, highlighting the island’s status as a U.S. territory.

An outspoken critic of Trump, the hitmaker in another poignant moment spiked a football that read, "Together we are America."

Donald Trump Slammed Bad Bunny's Performance

image of 'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,' the president wrote on Truth Social.
Source: mega

'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,' the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump was far from impressed, bashing the set as "one of the worst EVER" in a scathing Truth Social post on Sunday night.

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence," he ranted. "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

However, many online have branded him a "hypocrite" for screening the show at his own watch party after slamming the NFL's choice.

